High winds and heavy rain is forecast as the UK prepares to be gripped by Storm Ciarán, the latest storm named by the Met Office

Storm Ciaran is set to land in the UK with high winds and heavy rain expected. (Credit: Getty Images)

Just as the UK recovers from one devastating storm in the shape of Storm Babet, another is just on the horizon.

Storm Ciarán prepares to land in the UK later this week, with areas of England and Wales, as well as North Ireland set to be pummelled by high winds and heavy rain. Marco Petagna, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “We’ve had various warnings in force across the UK over the last few days and there are plenty more being issued for the next couple of days.

"The main focus in the next day or two is towards the east of Scotland and north-east England where there is a yellow rain warning until 3am. There will be persistent rain up there and then the focus for heavy showers will be across parts of southern and south eastern England and south Wales as well as parts of Northern Ireland with some heavy and sudden showers.”

He added: “There are possible gusts of 80 to 90 miles an hour in some exposed southern areas. It’s probably quite a nasty storm this one.”

Monday 30 October

Northern Ireland

South-eastern parts of Northern Ireland have an amber rain warning in place from 9pm on Monday, lasting until at least 9am on Tuesday morning. This covers Newry, as well as parts of Armagh and most of Belfast.

A yellow warning for rain is in place from 10am on Monday morning until 12pm on Tuesday afternoon for the area stretching from the amber warning above to the eastern coast to Larne and stopping just shy of Ballycastle. It will also stretch upwards from Armagh, but won't cover quite as far as Derry/Londonderry. However, it is unlikely to be a completely dry Monday for those parts untouched by the warnings, with showers expected in most parts and temperatures of between 12 and 9 degrees expected across the country throughout the day - overnight highs will drop to 10C.

Scotland

Scotland is actually in store for a fairly pleasant Monday, with little rain forecast across the region. However, temperatures are set to be colder than the rest of the UK.

Highs of 10C and lows of 7C are expected, with areas near Pitlochry to experience the coldest temperatures on Monday. Temperatures will plummet overnight, with lows of 2C in Perth and Kinross.

Wales

There are no weather warnings in place for Wales on Monday. Showers are expected to be scattered across the country with the worst of the rain in Pembroke and Aberystwyth through the afternoon.

Thunder and lightning has been forecast in Swansea into midnight. Temperatures will remain fairly mild for late October, with lows of around 9C in North wales, while South Wales will experience temperatures into the early teens, around 12C and 13C.

England

There is a yellow warning for rain in place across the south-east coast of England, from midnight on Monday until 10pm. Areas covered by the warning include Brighton, Portsmouth, Chichester and Dover.

Rain has also been forecast in the south-west, but the severity will be less than that seen on the other side of the coast. Thunder is expected in Exeter later in the evening, around 9pm. Elsewhere in England, the Midlands is expected to stay dry, while cities and towns in the North will see showers throughout the day.

Tuesday 31 October

Northern Ireland

It's bad news again - this time for all of Northern Ireland. The region is set to be washed out, with a yellow rain warning covering the entire country at some point on Tuesday. The first yellow warning will carry over from Monday's warning (see above), with the amber warning from Monday will also stretch into Tuesday. Another yellow warning, covering the entire country, will be in place from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday morning.

Scotland

Again, there is no weather warnings in place for Scotland on Tuesday, with clear skies forecast across Perth and Kinross and up into the Highlands and Islands. The Central Belt, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, is set to experience clear but partially cloudy conditions, while areas around the borders may experience threatening skies, but no rain is forecast.

Temperatures will stay between 6C and 9C. This will drop again overnight, with lows of 1C predicted in the north-east coast.

Wales

There are no weather warnings in place for Wales on Tuesday. Areas such as Cardiff, Swansea, Caernarfon, and Powys will see some rain throughout the day however. The rain will spread, with most of the country covered by the late evening.

England

Much like Wales, most of the country will experience wet weather, despite no yellow warning being in place. Almost the entire country will see showers at some point on Tuesday.

Wednesday 1 November

Northern Ireland

The rain warning from Tuesday will stretch into Wednesday morning at 9am. The rain will hang around for a few hours, particularly across the western coast, but it will start to brighten into the afternoon from the east of the country.

Scotland

Scotland has escaped again from any yellow weather warnings or worse, but rain will still arrive in the country on early Wednesday morning. Downpours will cover the Borders and the Central Belt from 3am on Wednesday morning, with this persisting and spreading northwards throughout the day, with sporadic showers throughout the country until midnight.

Wales

A yellow rain warning is in place across South Wales from 6pm on Wednesday evening until 11:59pm on Thursday. This covers Cardiff, Swansea and St David's, up to Aberystwyth. A yellow warning for high speed winds is in place for coastal cities and towns across the south and west coasts from 9pm Wednesday until 11:59pm on Thursday.

England