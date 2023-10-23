Further flooding is expected in areas of the UK which have already been devastated by Storm Babet.

Danger from Storm Babet could "last for days", officials have warned, as floods from the "unprecedented" rainfall continue to devastate much of the UK.

More than 100 flood warnings remain in place across England, with two red alerts - which mean there is a "danger to life" - issued around the River Idle in Nottinghamshire. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in the nearby village of Retford, with many having to take shelter in a local leisure centre.

Those in certain parts of Yorkshire and the Humber have also been advised to take particular care, as further floods are expected in this region on Monday (23 October). Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has warned that, while the worst of the downpour has subsided, danger from flooding is likely to continue for the next few days.

In Scotland, First Minister Humza Yousaf is set to visit Brechin - one of the areas in the UK worst hit by Storm Babet. It comes after local Conservative councillor Gavin Nicol warned that some people living in the town could be "permanently" out of their homes due to the devastation caused by flooding.

He told BBC Radio Scotland on Monday (23 October): "The repercussions of the flooding will take months and years to resolve. Angus Council, unfortunately, does not have the resources it needs to protect our residents [and] re-home them. We really need finance from the Scottish Government. Some will be out for months, if not permanently."

Flooded roads in the Pentagon area of Derby after the River Derwent burst its banks during storm Babet on October 21, 2023 in Derby, United Kingdom. Weather warnings are in place in Scotland and England as Storm Babet sweeps the country. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Two people in Scotland are known to have died as a result of Storm Babet: John Gillan, 56, who tragically lost his life after a tree struck the van he was driving along the B9127 in Angus, and "ray of sunshine" Wendy Taylor, 57, who died after being swept into the Water of Lee at Glen Esk.

There are also two further victims of Storm Babet in England: Maureen Gilbert, 83, whose traumatised son has told of how he found her body "floating in water" in her flooded home in Derbyshire, and a man in his 60s who got caught in fast-flowing flood water in Shropshire. He is yet to be named.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, has said teams are on the ground helping local communities across the UK. "Temporary defences, including pumps and barriers, have been deployed to minimise the impact of flooding where needed, [and] flood gates have also been closed in affected areas," she said.

Ms Smith also advised people to "stay away" from rivers, and urged motorists not to drive through flood water. "Just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car," she explained.

In terms of what the weather will look like over the coming week, maps show more rain clouds and strong winds are due to move across the UK on Tuesday (24 October) and Wednesday (25 October).

The Environment Agency explained: "More flood warnings are expected to be issued across these regions into this week. River flooding will continue into Wednesday along the River Severn. Further flooding is possible from rivers and surface water on Tuesday and Wednesday for parts of England, due to further heavy rain."