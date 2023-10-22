Storm Babet caused devastating flooding for parts of the UK, including this village caught on drone footage submerged under water

The devastating damage of Storm Babet has been captured by drone footage showing a UK village left under water over the weekend. Harvey, a wedding photographer, put his drone up on Saturday morning and captured the streets of Sandiacre, Derbyshire, submerged in flood water.

The village, which has a population of around 9,000, was battered by rainfall throughout Friday. Harvey initially put his drone up to asses the damage and see if any shops were open but was left stunned when he captured the soaked roads and cars that had been lost to the flooding.

It comes as 59 people and 12 animals were rescued from flooded homes in neighbouring Stapleford. Derbyshire Fire Service urged people to avoid the area and stay out of flood waters.

In Sheffield, South Yorks., 120 homes have been evacuated in the Catcliffe area after devastating flooding. The River Rother reached heights of 30.44m, exceeding the level it reached in 2007 when the area was ravaged by disastrous floods.

More than 260 flood warnings were still in place on Saturday afternoon including three indicating a risk to life around the River Derwent in Derbyshire. Derbyshire Fire Service said more than 100 people had to be rescued in the county on Friday, including 20 people at a care home in Duffield.

The streets of Sandiacre, Derbyshire, submerged in flood water.