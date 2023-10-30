Surfers Against Sewage has issued 155 sewage alerts at locations across the UK after heavy rain overwhelms sewer networks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brits have been warned not to swim at 29 popular beaches across the UK on Monday (30 Ocobter) after a washout weekend. The Environment Agency issued 39 flood warnings on Sunday (29 October) while the as the Met Office also issued weather warnings across the the contry over the weekend.

Environment group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) have issued the alerts advising the public not to swim at specific beaches due to waste being discharged from a sewer overflow within the past 48 hours. During periods of heavy rainfall sewer networks can become overwhelmed resulting in sewage being discharged from combined sewer overflows (CSOs) instead of being treated. Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of points across the country saw sewage discharged into its waters when Storm Babet hit the UK recently. Now more heavy rain is seeing more waste being overflowed into UK waterways. Firms have been heavily criticised for the amount of times they utilise the storm overflow system and investigations have evenf ound that some companies discharge sewage on days when it is not raining.

The campaign group Surfers Against Sewage monitors the water quality at 383 river and coastal locations throughout the country. Following sewage alerts, a SAS spokesperson told NationalWorld that the “blatant disregard for public health and our blue spaces is appalling.” The spokesperson added: “Water companies spill sewage come rain or shine, all the while syphoning off tens of billions to shareholders and paying the fat cats at the top huge pay and bonuses.”

Surfers Against Sewage has issued 155 sewage alerts at locations across the UK after heavy rain overwhelms sewer networks. (Photo: Getty Images)

Listed are the beaches across the UK that have been marked as a pollution risk. The public are advised not to swim at beaches marked with a pollution risk as there is the potential to swallow water that could be contaminated with faecal matter leading to nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cramps, inflamed stomach and intestines.