Public warned not to swim at 155 UK beaches as sewage spills plague waters after heavy rain - full list of locations affected
Surfers Against Sewage has issued 155 sewage alerts at locations across the UK after heavy rain overwhelms sewer networks
Brits have been warned not to swim at 29 popular beaches across the UK on Monday (30 Ocobter) after a washout weekend. The Environment Agency issued 39 flood warnings on Sunday (29 October) while the as the Met Office also issued weather warnings across the the contry over the weekend.
Environment group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) have issued the alerts advising the public not to swim at specific beaches due to waste being discharged from a sewer overflow within the past 48 hours. During periods of heavy rainfall sewer networks can become overwhelmed resulting in sewage being discharged from combined sewer overflows (CSOs) instead of being treated. Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances.
Hundreds of points across the country saw sewage discharged into its waters when Storm Babet hit the UK recently. Now more heavy rain is seeing more waste being overflowed into UK waterways. Firms have been heavily criticised for the amount of times they utilise the storm overflow system and investigations have evenf ound that some companies discharge sewage on days when it is not raining.
The campaign group Surfers Against Sewage monitors the water quality at 383 river and coastal locations throughout the country. Following sewage alerts, a SAS spokesperson told NationalWorld that the “blatant disregard for public health and our blue spaces is appalling.” The spokesperson added: “Water companies spill sewage come rain or shine, all the while syphoning off tens of billions to shareholders and paying the fat cats at the top huge pay and bonuses.”
Listed are the beaches across the UK that have been marked as a pollution risk. The public are advised not to swim at beaches marked with a pollution risk as there is the potential to swallow water that could be contaminated with faecal matter leading to nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cramps, inflamed stomach and intestines.
- Haverigg
- River Dee - Lower Dee Lane
- Aberffraw
- Newport North
- Newgale Beach
- Solva
- Broadhaven Beach
- Manorbier
- Tenby South
- Penally
- Castle Beach Tenby
- Saundersfoot
- Tenby North
- Rhosilli
- Caswell Central
- Llantwit Major
- Bristol Floating Harbour
- Weston Main
- Dunster North West
- Woolacombe Village
- Westward Ho!
- Summerleaze
- Widemouth Sand
- Polzeath
- Harlyn Bay
- Long Rock
- Gorran Haven Little Perhaver
- Polstreath
- Pentewan
- Readymoney Cove
- Millendreath
- East Looe
- Seaton (Cornwall)
- Kingsand
- Plymouth Firestone Bay
- Plymouth Hoe East
- Plymouth Hoe West
- Mothecombe
- Bantham
- Thurlestone South
- Hope Cove
- Salcombe North Sands
- Mill Bay
- Dartmouth Castle and Sugary Cove
- St Marys Bay (Devon)
- Goodrington
- Paignton Sands
- Paigton Preston Sands
- Torre Abbey
- Beacon Cove
- Meadfoot
- Shaldon
- Teignmouth Holcombe
- Exmouth
- Sandy Bay
- Budleigh Salterton
- Sidmouth Town
- Beer
- Seaton (Devon)
- Lyme Regis Front Beach
- Charmouth West Stream
- Seatown
- Seatown Stream
- West Bay
- Swanage Ulwell Stream
- Swanage Central
- Poole Harbour Rockley Sands
- Hamworthy
- Poole Park Lake
- Poole Harbour at Shore Road
- Kite Beach
- Bournemouth Pier
- Bournemouth Boscombe Pier
- Bournemouth Manor Steps
- Christchurch Avon Beach
- Friars Cliff, Christchurch
- Totland Bay
- Colwell Bay
- Ventnor
- Shanklin
- Sandown
- Yaverland
- Bembridge
- St Helens
- Seagrove
- Ryde
- Gurnard
- Cowes
- Hillhead
- Lee-On-Solent
- Stokes Bay
- Southsea East
- Eastney
- Langstone Harbour
- Beachlands West
- Beachlands Central
- Eastoke
- Chichester Harbour
- West Wittering
- Pagham
- Bognor Regis (Aldwick)
- Bognor Regis East
- Felpham
- Littlehampton
- Worthing
- Lancing, Beach Green
- Shoreham Beach
- Southwick
- Hove Lawn
- Saltdean
- Seaford
- Pevensey Bay
- Normans Bay
- St Leonards
- Hastings Pelham Beach
- Littlestone
- St Marys Bay (Kent)
- Hythe
- Sandgate
- Folkestone
- Herne Bay Central
- Tankerton
- West Beach, Whistable
- Sheerness
- Southend Chalkwell
- Southend Westcliff Bay
- Southend Three Shells
- Shoeburyness
- Lowestoft South
- Lowestoft North
- Gorleston Beach
- Mundesley
- West Runton
- Heacham
- Cleethorpes
- Hornsea
- Bridlington North Beach
- Reighton
- Scarborough South Bay
- Scarborough North Bay
- Whitby
- Runswick Bay
- Saltburn
- Seaton Carew North
- Crimdon
- Seaham Hall Beach
- Seaham Beach
- Tynemouth Cullercoats
- Blyth South Beach
- Druridge Bay South
- Druridge Bay North
- Amble Links
- Warkworth
- Beadnell
- Spittal