Halloween 2023: 30 bone-chilling bangers to add to your party playlist

With Halloween just round the corner, here’s a killer playlist to make your guests’ skeleton shake

Will Millar
By Will Millar
9 minutes ago
Halloween 2023: 30 spooky songs to add to your killer party playlist Halloween 2023: 30 spooky songs to add to your killer party playlist
Halloween 2023: 30 spooky songs to add to your killer party playlist

Halloween - the season of problematic costumes, excess sugar, and most importantly, a killer party with a bundle of Halloween songs to boot. It’s a hell of a task curating the perfect Halloween playlist and while it might be tempting to dust off the old crowd-pleasers, we’ve decided to create a selection less exhausted than Thriller, on repeat.

If you’ve decided against heading out for a Halloween event to host a party of your own, try out a few of these suggestions. Some of the inclusions are tried and tested bone chillers including Yeah Yeah Yeahs ‘Heads Will Roll’ and Rihanna’s ‘Distrubia’. However, where possible we’ve modernised this playlist to become something even Gen Zers can enjoy.

In fact, you could say this is the spookiest Halloween playlist to make all your guests’ skeletons shake. Here are 30 songs to add to your killer Halloween party playlist.

30 songs to add your Halloween party playlist

1. Rihanna - Disturbia

2. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll

3. Nirvana - Something In The Way

4. Talking Heads - Pyscho Killer

5. Britney Spears - Toxic

6. Steve Miller Band - Abracadabra

7. Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do

8. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

9. Arctic Monkeys - Perhaps Vampires Is A Bit Strong But...

10. Nelly Furtado - Maneater

11. Grimes - Kill V. Maim

12. Stevie Wonder - Superstition

13. Tyler, The Creator - Yonkers

14. Jamie T - Zombie

15. Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

16. Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams

17. Charli XCX - Good Ones

18. Megan Thee Stallion - Scary (feat. Rico Nasty)

19. Gorillaz - DARE

20. The B-52’s - Devil In My Car

21. The Weeknd - Party Monster

22. Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

23. Kim Petras - TRANSylvania

24. Rina Sawayama - Frankenstein

25. Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Princ - Nightmare on My Street

26. Soft Cell - Tainted Love

27. Shygirl - SLIME

28. Siouxsie and the Banshees - Halloween

29. Billie Eilish - bury a friend

30. Kesha - Cannibal

