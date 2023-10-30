Halloween 2023: 30 bone-chilling bangers to add to your party playlist
With Halloween just round the corner, here’s a killer playlist to make your guests’ skeleton shake
Halloween - the season of problematic costumes, excess sugar, and most importantly, a killer party with a bundle of Halloween songs to boot. It’s a hell of a task curating the perfect Halloween playlist and while it might be tempting to dust off the old crowd-pleasers, we’ve decided to create a selection less exhausted than Thriller, on repeat.
If you’ve decided against heading out for a Halloween event to host a party of your own, try out a few of these suggestions. Some of the inclusions are tried and tested bone chillers including Yeah Yeah Yeahs ‘Heads Will Roll’ and Rihanna’s ‘Distrubia’. However, where possible we’ve modernised this playlist to become something even Gen Zers can enjoy.
In fact, you could say this is the spookiest Halloween playlist to make all your guests’ skeletons shake. Here are 30 songs to add to your killer Halloween party playlist.
30 songs to add your Halloween party playlist
1. Rihanna - Disturbia
2. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll
3. Nirvana - Something In The Way
4. Talking Heads - Pyscho Killer
5. Britney Spears - Toxic
6. Steve Miller Band - Abracadabra
7. Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do
8. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
9. Arctic Monkeys - Perhaps Vampires Is A Bit Strong But...
10. Nelly Furtado - Maneater
11. Grimes - Kill V. Maim
12. Stevie Wonder - Superstition
13. Tyler, The Creator - Yonkers
14. Jamie T - Zombie
15. Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
16. Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams
17. Charli XCX - Good Ones
18. Megan Thee Stallion - Scary (feat. Rico Nasty)
19. Gorillaz - DARE
20. The B-52’s - Devil In My Car
21. The Weeknd - Party Monster
22. Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
23. Kim Petras - TRANSylvania
24. Rina Sawayama - Frankenstein
25. Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Princ - Nightmare on My Street
26. Soft Cell - Tainted Love
27. Shygirl - SLIME
28. Siouxsie and the Banshees - Halloween
29. Billie Eilish - bury a friend
30. Kesha - Cannibal