Netflix will be releasing its new psychological thriller Locked In this week. The horror film that is directed by Oscar nominee Nour Wazzi in her Netflix debut feature and written by Rowan Joffe will keep us guessing throughout.

Locked In explores the fierce relationship between newlywed Lina (Rose Williams) and her mother-in-law Katherine (Famke Janssen). The two have been at odds since Lina married Katherine's son and becomes the lady of the house. In an odd twist, Katherine ends up in hospital, seemingly with Locked In Syndrome, so what happened to her and was her daughter-in-law responsible?

The latest thriller features a star-studded cast including: Rose Williams, Famke Janssen, Anna Friel and Alex Hassell. Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's latest thriller, Locked In.

When can I watch Locked In on Netflix?

Locked In will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday November 1. The thriller revolves around the fierce rivalry of newlywed Lina and her mother-in-law Katherine who mysteriously ends up in hospital.

Famke Janssen as Katherine in Locked In (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

What is Locked In about?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "A romantic crime thriller pitting unhappy newlywed Lina against her rich, cold hearted mother-in-law Katherine. An affair sets off a chain reaction that will result in a love triangle, a murder, and a plot to bring Lina down. But who is the real victim and who can Lina trust?"

Whilst the shorter synopsis adds: "A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient's injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix released a trailer for Locked In which gives us some insight into the tumultuous relationship between Lina and Katherine. You can watch the trailer below.

Who stars in Locked In?

Locked In stars Rose Williams (Sanditon) as Lina, an unhappy newlywed who is faced with her formerly famous mother-in-law Katherine, played by Famke Janssen (X-Men). The rest of the cast also includes: Alex Hassel (The Boys), Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders) and Anna Friel (Marcella).

Where was Locked In filmed?

Locked In was filmed in the UK. Principal photography began in London in December 2022. Filming began in 2023, taking place in London, with scenes also featuring in St Albans at the Cathedral and in Market Square.

What is Locked In Syndrome?

Locked In features the rare condition called Locked In Syndrome. According to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the condition involves patients who are fully conscious left paralysed and unable to communicate verbally.

