Mysteries of the Faith: Netflix release date of religious documentary series - which holy relics are featured?
Netflix series Mysteries of the Faith explores Christian relics including The Holy Grail and the Crown of Thorns
Netflix French documentary series Mysteries of the faith sheds light on some of Christianity’s most revered holy relics, from the Crown of Thorns to the Holy Nails.
The title of the series refers to the Christian belief in humanity’s salvation through the mystery of Jesus Christ’s death, resurrection and ascension. Therefore, the holy relics which feature on Mysteries of the Faith are all in some way related to this aspect of Christianity.
The series also touches on the 2020 Notre Dame fire, as some of the holy relics featured in the series were housed in the medieval cathedral. Speaking on the trailer, the narrator says: “The firemen knew they weren’t just saving a building, they were saving something of the soul of Christianity.”
Netflix took advantage of access to holy sites across the world, to unlock the mysteries of some of Christianity’s most legendary treasures which have inspired millions of believers for centuries.
The relics have become steeped in thousands of years of legend and mythology, are credited with miracles, and have undeniably had a hand in the shaping of human history. This is the story of these sacred objects:
Which holy relics are featured on Mysteries of the Faith?
The Veil of the Veronica - a piece of cloth from the time of Jesus’ crucifixion which is said to depict Christ’s image. St Veronica is said to have wiped blood and sweat from Jesus’ face with her veil, and his image then miraculously appeared on the veil.
Some Christians believe the veil can quench thirst, cure blindness, and raise the dead. There are several relics reported to be the original 2,000 year old piece of cloth.
The Holy Nails - these are the nails with which Jesus is believed to have been nailed to the cross during his crucifixion by the Romans. Catholics believe that there were either three or four holy nails.
Historically, it is reckoned that the mother of Christian Roman emperor Constantine ordered that some of the nails be made into a bridle for her son’s horse, and some to be inserted into Constantine’s helmet. There are nine nails, or parts of nails (including those in the form of a bridle) that are venerated in the Christian world as the Holy Nails.
Crown of Thorns - one of the most recognisable holy relics, in Christian tradition the Crown of Thorns, a woven crown of thorny bushes, was placed on Christ’s head during the Passion to mock him for asserting his power as the son of God.
There are more than 20 relics reported to be remnants of the Crown of Thorns across the world - most of these remnants are a single thorn. There are five reported remnants in Italy, and three in the UK.
Fragment of the True Cross - This is one of the most common holy relics, likely due to the size of the True Cross (the cross on which Jesus was crucified and which became the dominant symbol of Christianity).
Although the Protestant Church does not generally regard the many reported fragments as authentic, many sects of Christianity venerate them. The fragments are usually housed in ornate golden reliquaries and are displayed in places of worship.
The Holy Grail - The most vaunted holy relic and a byword for an epic object to be discovered, the Holy Grail is most often described as the cup from which Jesus drank at the last supper.
It is first made mention of in medieval tales of Arthurian legend and is said to have healing powers and even to grant eternal life to whoever drinks from it. Objects with claims to being the Grail include the Nanteos Cup, found in Wales, and the Chalice of Doña Urraca, from Spain.
When is the release date of Mysteries of the Faith?
Mysteries of the Faith will be released on Netflix in the UK on Tuesday 31 October - there are four episodes in the series and they will be released in one go. The series is in French but will be available to watch with English subtitles.