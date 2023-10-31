It Follows sequel They Follow will reunite director David Robert Mitchell and actress Maika Monroe

Neon have announced that it is developing a sequel to the 2014 cult horror film It Follows - called They Follow.

Sharing the news on Monday (October 30), the Academy award-winning studio who produced hits including Parasite (2019) and She Dies Tomorrow (2020) revealed that director David Robert Mitchell and actress Maika Monroe would be reuniting for the project.

It Follows starred Monroe as Jay Height, a college student who is followed by the monster "It" who is passed to its targets after they have sexual intercourse. Height managed to make it out alive in the first instalment, with her expected to continue her role in the sequel.

They Follows is expected to begin filming sometime in 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the It Follows sequel.

What do we know so far about They Follow movie?

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Neon shared: "It’s everywhere. THEY FOLLOW. The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell. Coming soon."

Mitchell will return as writer and director, whilst Monroe will reprise her role as Jay Height, the college student terrorised by "It" after she has sex with her boyfriend. No other details have been shared about the sequel regarding cast line-up or a possible plot, with filming reportedly expected to take place in 2024.

What will They Follow movie be about?

Whilst the plot has not yet been revealed, reported by Entertainment Weekly in 2015, the sequel could "take the story in the other direction". Speaking about the sequel in the same article, Monroe revealed: "I don’t know where the story would go, but I would love to work with David, the director, again, because I think he’s incredible, and what he created here was something else. We’ll see how it does. Maybe! Maybe!”

What is the movie It Follows about?

Here is the official synopsis for It Follows: "After carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay's friends don't believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself."

Is It Follows based on a true story?