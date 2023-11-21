He's not really a mean one as the song suggests, but find out for yourself this Christmas - how to watch The Grinch at home.

Is it truly Christmas without a visit on our screens from one of literature's most enduring anti-heroes? The Grinch, the festive fictional character created by Dr. Seuss first appeared in the 1957 children's book titled "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" The character is known for his green fur, a heart "two sizes too small," and his disdain for the Christmas season.

In the story, the Grinch lives on the outskirts of Whoville, a town inhabited by cheerful and festive Whos who love Christmas. The Grinch, however, despises the holiday and everything associated with it, particularly the joyous celebrations of the Whos. In an attempt to ruin Christmas for them, the Grinch devises a plan to steal all the presents, decorations, and festive food from the Whos on Christmas Eve.

As the Grinch carries out his plan, he learns a powerful lesson about the true meaning of Christmas. The story conveys themes of redemption, kindness, and the idea that Christmas is about more than material possessions. The Grinch undergoes a transformation, experiencing a change of heart and ultimately embracing the spirit of the holiday.

The character of the Grinch has become an iconic symbol of both the challenges and joys associated with the Christmas season. The story has been adapted into various forms, including animated and live-action films, bringing the character to life for new generations of audiences and giving a new lease of life to the endearing yet very complicated (or should that be conflicted?) character.

So how many times has The Grinch appeared on our screens, be it the big cinema affair or the more low-key cartoon special? More importantly, as the Christmas season approaches, where can you and the family watch one of the adaptations from the comfort of your own home this year?

How many times has “The Grinch” been adapted for film and television?

There have been four large-scale releases of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” dating back to a US television special in 1966 when we first met our anti-hero in animated form, followed by a live-action remake and a CGI-animated version subsequently after Jim Carrey’s take on the character. We've kept to the family-friendly version, but there is the horror "The Mean One" for those curious as to the mean-spirited take on the book.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

Overview: The animated TV special, produced by MGM, is a classic that has stood the test of time. It faithfully adapts Dr. Seuss' original book and is known for its memorable songs, including "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch." Boris Karloff, famous for his roles in classic horror films, provided the voice for both the Grinch and the narrator. Thurl Ravenscroft, the singer of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," was initially uncredited for his contribution.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Directed by Ron Howard, the live-action film stars Jim Carrey as the Grinch and is a more elaborate take on the original story, providing additional details about the Grinch's past. The film was a commercial success. Jim Carrey's elaborate Grinch makeup took several hours to apply, and he spent much of the filming in uncomfortable prosthetics. Despite this, Carrey's performance was praised, and the film's success contributed to making it a holiday favourite for many.

The Grinch (2018)

The 2018 adaptation, simply titled "The Grinch," is a computer-animated film that brings a fresh visual style to the classic story. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch as the film once again explores the character's backstory. Pharrell Williams served as the narrator and also contributed to the film's soundtrack. The movie explores the Grinch's loneliness and reasons for disliking Christmas in more depth than previous adaptations.