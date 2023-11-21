Wolf Hall | BBC announce the final third chapter of Wolf Hall series with Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
It’s a bittersweet announcement for fans of the historical drama “Wolf Hall” and filming is set to commence on a third and final season.
The BBC and Masterpiece PBS have disclosed that the filming for "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light," the final instalment in Hilary Mantel’s award-winning trilogy, is set to begin shortly. This six-part series is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed "Wolf Hall," which garnered millions of viewers across the UK and around the world. Reuniting the stellar creative team behind the first series, including seven-time BAFTA award-winning director Peter Kosminsky and Academy Award nominee Peter Straughan adapting for television, "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" is produced by Playground and Company Pictures.
The series will see the return of Academy Award winner Mark Rylance in his BAFTA-winning role as Thomas Cromwell, alongside Emmy Award winner Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Wolsey. Additional cast members, both returning and new, will be announced in the coming days.
Directed by Peter Kosminsky, "The Mirror and the Light" promises a gripping exploration of Cromwell's final four years, showcasing his transformation from a self-made man to the most influential figure of his era. The series captures the complexity of Cromwell—a politician, fixer, diplomat, and father—navigating loyalty and betrayal in a turbulent historical period.
Colin Callender, CEO of Playground, expresses excitement over reuniting the original creative team to bring Thomas Cromwell’s final chapter to the screen, calling it "intimate, thrilling, and deeply moving." Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, hails "Wolf Hall" as an "all-time great television drama" and expresses delight at concluding Mantel’s saga on the BBC.
What is “Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light” about?
The storyline picks up in May 1536, with the demise of Anne Boleyn, Henry’s second wife. Thomas Cromwell, portrayed by Rylance, emerges from the chaos, continuing his ascent to power and wealth. Set against the brutal backdrop of Henry VIII's reign, the series delves into Cromwell's navigation of moral complexities, caught between doing what is right and surviving in a perilous time. As Henry executes his queen, no one is safe, and Cromwell must confront rebellion, international plotting, and the looming threat of invasion.
When is the final season of “Wolf Hall” out?
Filming is set to commence soon, with further details to be announced in due course. The previous series, "Wolf Hall", is available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel in the US. The first television series of Wolf Hall combined the first two books of Mantel's trilogy, Wolf Hall and Bring up the Bodies.