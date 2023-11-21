It’s a bittersweet announcement for fans of the historical drama “Wolf Hall” and filming is set to commence on a third and final season.

Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in "Wolf Hall" series one (Credit: BBC)

The BBC and Masterpiece PBS have disclosed that the filming for "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light," the final instalment in Hilary Mantel’s award-winning trilogy, is set to begin shortly. This six-part series is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed "Wolf Hall," which garnered millions of viewers across the UK and around the world. Reuniting the stellar creative team behind the first series, including seven-time BAFTA award-winning director Peter Kosminsky and Academy Award nominee Peter Straughan adapting for television, "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" is produced by Playground and Company Pictures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by Peter Kosminsky, "The Mirror and the Light" promises a gripping exploration of Cromwell's final four years, showcasing his transformation from a self-made man to the most influential figure of his era. The series captures the complexity of Cromwell—a politician, fixer, diplomat, and father—navigating loyalty and betrayal in a turbulent historical period.

Colin Callender, CEO of Playground, expresses excitement over reuniting the original creative team to bring Thomas Cromwell’s final chapter to the screen, calling it "intimate, thrilling, and deeply moving." Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, hails "Wolf Hall" as an "all-time great television drama" and expresses delight at concluding Mantel’s saga on the BBC.

What is “Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light” about?

The storyline picks up in May 1536, with the demise of Anne Boleyn, Henry’s second wife. Thomas Cromwell, portrayed by Rylance, emerges from the chaos, continuing his ascent to power and wealth. Set against the brutal backdrop of Henry VIII's reign, the series delves into Cromwell's navigation of moral complexities, caught between doing what is right and surviving in a perilous time. As Henry executes his queen, no one is safe, and Cromwell must confront rebellion, international plotting, and the looming threat of invasion.

When is the final season of “Wolf Hall” out?