Dame Mary Berry’s annual Christmas tradition is set to return to BBC One this year with “Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas,” including a special guest

Dame Mary Berry heads to the Scottish Highlands, the home of her mother, for her new BBC One show "Mary Berry's Highland Christmas" (Credit: Rumpus Media/BBC)

BBC Factual has unveiled an exciting holiday treat for viewers as Dame Mary Berry takes centre stage in a heartwarming Christmas special titled "Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas." In the festive episode, Mary Berry, renowned for her culinary prowess, ventures to the picturesque Highlands on a winter break. Throughout the one-hour special, she crafts a selection of truly indulgent dishes suitable for any festive occasion.

Viewers will be invited to recreate Mary’s favourite Christmas recipes, as well as those deeply rooted in Scottish tradition. Among the featured delights are a spectacular Cranachan wreath, an indulgent cheese fondue, and Mary’s timeless Buche de Noel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From her snug winter retreat, Mary Berry will not only demonstrate how to prepare sumptuous seasonal dishes on a budget but also embark on magical outings with friends. The festive adventures include experiences like reindeer herding, joining Christmas carolers, and participating in a traditional ceilidh. Beyond the merriment, the show promises to be a treasure trove of Mary’s practical tips for navigating the busy Christmas period, from wowing guests with minimal effort to making a feast go further, all while sharing her ingeniously simple kitchen tricks.

What makes this Christmas special particularly poignant is Mary Berry's personal connection to the location—her mother’s homeland, Scotland. Against the backdrop of the Highlands' cultural richness, Mary will share anecdotes about her Scottish heritage. However, she won't be alone on this magical journey; special guests will join her to make this Christmas episode even more memorable - one of which has admitted their lack of flair in the kitchen as opposed to the tennis court on social media.

Reflecting on the significance of Christmas in Scotland, Mary Berry expressed her joy, saying, "Christmas in Scotland is the biggest treat; my mother and her family were Scottish, so it is a special place for me." She adds, "These are recipes which can be used all over the festive season, and I can’t wait to share Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas with BBC One viewers."

Who are the special guests joining Mary Berry on “Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas?”

That would be former Wimbledon champion and UK number one tennis player Andy Murray, who alongside his grandma will join Mary Berry. In a post on Twitter/X, the Scot said that Berry had visited his luxury five-star hotel Cromlix for her new show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Cooking is definitely not my superpower, but think we managed to pull off something edible when I was joined in the @CromlixHotel kitchen with the best cook in my family, my Gran, and Dame Mary Berry.

When is “Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas” on TV?