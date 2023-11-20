The Toy Hospital is a new Channel 5 series from the makers of The Repair Shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New restoration series The Toy Hospital, from the makers of The Repair Shop, comes to Channel 5 this week. The show features a team of experts who bring new life to well-loved toys.

Filmed at a real hospital which closed to human patients two years ago, the series finds a variety of toys in need of some TLC. Featured in the first episode of the series are a battered Doctor Who TARDIS, a faded stuffed panda bear of great sentimental value to its owner, and collectable Pelham Island puppet Giant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like The Repair Shop, The Toy Hospital follows the experts as they work their magic on the broken or faulty toys, using all of their skills and experience to make them as good as new.

Nancy Birtwhistle, winner of GBBO season 5, presents The Toy Hospital on Channel 5

Who is The Toy Hospital presenter?

The Hospital’s answer to Jay Blades is Nancy Birtwhistle, winner of The Great British Bake Off season 5, and author of several cookery and lifestyle books.

Nancy is a former NHS worker herself and will take on the role of Ward Manager at the Toy Hospital, whose job it is to place her toy patients in the care of the restoration experts before reuniting them with their owners.

Who are The Hoy Hospital experts?

Charlotte - Doll and mechanical expert

Jackie and Jax - Teddy bear expert

Lincoln - bike expert

Chris - model train expert

Elliot - electronics expert

Shuan - puppet expert

Where is The Toy Hospital filmed?

The series is filmed at an actual disused hospital - producers filmed at the former Gisburne Park Hospital building near Clitheroe in Lancashire. The hospital closed in March 2021 and has since been used as a location for Most Haunted fan events, as the hospital reportedly has its own ghosts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Toy Hospital pilot was filmed at the site in March, with cameras returning to shoot the rest of the series in May and June.

When is the release date of The Toy Hospital?