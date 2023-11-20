The Toy Hospital Channel 5: release date of new series, who is presenter Nancy Birtwhistle, where is it filmed
The Toy Hospital is a new Channel 5 series from the makers of The Repair Shop
New restoration series The Toy Hospital, from the makers of The Repair Shop, comes to Channel 5 this week. The show features a team of experts who bring new life to well-loved toys.
Filmed at a real hospital which closed to human patients two years ago, the series finds a variety of toys in need of some TLC. Featured in the first episode of the series are a battered Doctor Who TARDIS, a faded stuffed panda bear of great sentimental value to its owner, and collectable Pelham Island puppet Giant.
Like The Repair Shop, The Toy Hospital follows the experts as they work their magic on the broken or faulty toys, using all of their skills and experience to make them as good as new.
Who is The Toy Hospital presenter?
The Hospital’s answer to Jay Blades is Nancy Birtwhistle, winner of The Great British Bake Off season 5, and author of several cookery and lifestyle books.
Nancy is a former NHS worker herself and will take on the role of Ward Manager at the Toy Hospital, whose job it is to place her toy patients in the care of the restoration experts before reuniting them with their owners.
Who are The Hoy Hospital experts?
- Charlotte - Doll and mechanical expert
- Jackie and Jax - Teddy bear expert
- Lincoln - bike expert
- Chris - model train expert
- Elliot - electronics expert
- Shuan - puppet expert
Where is The Toy Hospital filmed?
The series is filmed at an actual disused hospital - producers filmed at the former Gisburne Park Hospital building near Clitheroe in Lancashire. The hospital closed in March 2021 and has since been used as a location for Most Haunted fan events, as the hospital reportedly has its own ghosts.
The Toy Hospital pilot was filmed at the site in March, with cameras returning to shoot the rest of the series in May and June.
When is the release date of The Toy Hospital?
The Toy Hospital will be released on Channel 5 on Friday November 24 at 8pm. There are six episodes in the series and they will be released at the same time weekly. Episodes will also be available to watch on My5 shortly after they have first aired.