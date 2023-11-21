With news of a sequel potentially in the works, this weekend’s Netflix viewing is firmly in the “Uncharted” starring Tom Holland court.

Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas hit Netflix this weekend as the streaming platform finally releases the film adaptation of "Uncharted". (Credit: Sony Films)

It’s a timely release for Netflix, after news emerged in August 2023 that Sony Films was looking to cast for a potential sequel to the movie. It makes sense; the film fared pretty well in a pre-coronavirus theatrical run, earning a worldwide total of $407.1 million and internationally becoming the seventh-highest-grossing video game adaptation. It was during that month that producer Charles Roven conveyed optimism regarding the possibility of a sequel, stating, "We thoroughly enjoyed creating that film. It resonated well with fans, and even those unfamiliar with the game appreciated it. As a result, we are actively exploring the prospect of producing another instalment."

The tantalizing setup for the sequel was unveiled in the initial post-credits scene, revealing Sam's survival in a prison cell. He's depicted composing a postcard to Nate, advising him to "watch your back." However, the nature of this warning remains uncertain – whether it signifies an impending threat or serves as a general caution regarding Sully's questionable character.

What is “Uncharted” about?

In "Uncharted," the film follows the journey of Nate Drake, an orphaned bartender in New York City with a knack for pickpocketing. When Nate's long-lost brother, Sam, resurfaces after years of disappearance, Nate teams up with Victor "Sully" Sullivan, a fortune hunter. The trio embarks on a quest to uncover the treasure hidden by the Magellan crew.

As they follow the clues in Juan Sebastian Elcano's diary, Nate, Sully, and their associate Chloe Frazer face various challenges and encounters with a formidable adversary named Jo Braddock. Betrayals, secrets, and past betrayals resurface, putting their quest and alliances to the test.

The search takes them from New York to Barcelona and ultimately to the Philippines, where the true location of the treasure is revealed. Along the way, Nate must confront his own doubts, the strained partnership with Sully, and the unexpected betrayals within their group. The adventure unfolds with action-packed sequences, battles, and unexpected twists as the characters navigate treacherous waters and face dangerous enemies.

Who stars alongside Tom Holland in “Uncharted”

According to IMDB, the following cast members all have leading roles in the live-action adaptation of “Uncharted”

Tom Holland as Nathan "Nate" Drake

Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan

Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada

Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer

Tati Gabrielle as Jo Braddock

Rudy Pankow as Samuel "Sam" Drake

Where can I watch “Uncharted” on streaming services?