Uncharted | What is the Tom Holland video game adaptation about and when is it on Netflix?
With news of a sequel potentially in the works, this weekend’s Netflix viewing is firmly in the “Uncharted” starring Tom Holland court.
It’s considered the male answer to the beloved “Tomb Raider” video game series - and its subsequent move to film featuring Angelina Jolie in the titular role - and after its hiatus filming during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sony Film’s live-action adaptation of “Uncharted” has finally arrived for Netflix viewers to enjoy this week. Starring Tom Holland as the video game hero Nate Drake, “Uncharted” is part Indiana Jones and the aforementioned “Tomb Raider” with the tongue firmly pushed inside the cheek of the filmmakers akin to Nicholas Cage’s “National Treasure” franchise.
It’s a timely release for Netflix, after news emerged in August 2023 that Sony Films was looking to cast for a potential sequel to the movie. It makes sense; the film fared pretty well in a pre-coronavirus theatrical run, earning a worldwide total of $407.1 million and internationally becoming the seventh-highest-grossing video game adaptation. It was during that month that producer Charles Roven conveyed optimism regarding the possibility of a sequel, stating, "We thoroughly enjoyed creating that film. It resonated well with fans, and even those unfamiliar with the game appreciated it. As a result, we are actively exploring the prospect of producing another instalment."
The tantalizing setup for the sequel was unveiled in the initial post-credits scene, revealing Sam's survival in a prison cell. He's depicted composing a postcard to Nate, advising him to "watch your back." However, the nature of this warning remains uncertain – whether it signifies an impending threat or serves as a general caution regarding Sully's questionable character.
With the conclusion of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, it means pre-production can get underway with Digital Spy reporting in August that both Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are set to reprise their roles, while Sophia Ali is expected to reprise her role as treasure hunter Chloe Frazer, who briefly served as Nate's love interest in the second Uncharted game. While the initial movie hinted at their potential romance, it concluded with them emerging as potential rivals. This dynamic evolved after Nate deceived Chloe about the true location of the treasure.
What is “Uncharted” about?
In "Uncharted," the film follows the journey of Nate Drake, an orphaned bartender in New York City with a knack for pickpocketing. When Nate's long-lost brother, Sam, resurfaces after years of disappearance, Nate teams up with Victor "Sully" Sullivan, a fortune hunter. The trio embarks on a quest to uncover the treasure hidden by the Magellan crew.
As they follow the clues in Juan Sebastian Elcano's diary, Nate, Sully, and their associate Chloe Frazer face various challenges and encounters with a formidable adversary named Jo Braddock. Betrayals, secrets, and past betrayals resurface, putting their quest and alliances to the test.
The search takes them from New York to Barcelona and ultimately to the Philippines, where the true location of the treasure is revealed. Along the way, Nate must confront his own doubts, the strained partnership with Sully, and the unexpected betrayals within their group. The adventure unfolds with action-packed sequences, battles, and unexpected twists as the characters navigate treacherous waters and face dangerous enemies.
Who stars alongside Tom Holland in “Uncharted”
According to IMDB, the following cast members all have leading roles in the live-action adaptation of “Uncharted”
- Tom Holland as Nathan "Nate" Drake
- Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan
- Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada
- Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer
- Tati Gabrielle as Jo Braddock
- Rudy Pankow as Samuel "Sam" Drake
Where can I watch “Uncharted” on streaming services?
“Uncharted” arrives for Netflix viewers on Sunday November 26 at 8am GMT.