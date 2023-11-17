Thriller film Saltburn from executive producer Margot Robbie is based on Evelyn Waugh novel Brideshead Revisited

New thriller film Saltburn, starring Barry Keoghan and produced by Margot Robbie is in cinemas now ahead of a streaming release later this year. The movie follows Oliver, a student at Oxford University who finds himself drawn into the world of his charming and aristocratic classmate, Felix.

When Felix invites Oliver to his grand family estate for the summer, he meets his eccentric family and experiences how the other half live. The movie is inspired by the Evelyn Waugh's 1945 novel Brideshead Revisited, which was previously adapted into a 2008 film starring Matthew Goode, Emma Thompson, and Michael Gambon.

Saltburn was written and directed by Emerald Fennell, who previously wrote and directed Promising Young Woman, and has starred in The Danish Girl, Call the Midwife, The Crown, and Barbie.

Barry Keoghan stars in thriller movie Saltburn

Is there a trailer for Saltburn?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Saltburn?

Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick

Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton

Archie Madekwe as Farleigh Start

Sadie Soverall as Annabel

Richie Cotterell as Harry

Millie Kent as India

Will Gibson as Jake

Tasha Lim as Camilla

Aleah Aberdeen as Alicia

Matthew Carver as Benjy

Ewan Mitchell as Michael Gavey

Reece Shearsmith as Professor Ware

Gabriel Bisset-Smith as Reg Starter

Saga Spjuth-Säll as Sam

Paul Rhys as Duncan

Saltburn was filmed at Drayton House in Northamptonshire

What did Margot Robbie say at the Saltburn premiere?

Margot Robbie, the star of Barbie and a producer on Saltburn, was left unable to speak at the premiere of her new film. It was the actress’s first premiere event in four months due to the industrial action caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike which was resolved this month, but Robbie was unable to make the most of her return to the spotlight.

When posing on the red carpet with her husband Tom Ackerley, she gestured to her throat, showing that she had lost her voice and was unable to speak to reporters about the film.

Where was Saltburn filmed?

Saltburn was filmed over the summer of 2022, with production taking place on location in Oxford, as well as Northampton. Drayton House in Northamptonshire, stands in for the sprawling Saltburn estate where the film’s action takes place.

Drayton House was originally built in the early 14th century, with updates to the property being made over the centuries.

When is Saltburn in UK cinemas?