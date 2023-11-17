Saltburn film: cinema release date, trailer, cast with Barry Keoghan, what did Margot Robbie say at premiere?
Thriller film Saltburn from executive producer Margot Robbie is based on Evelyn Waugh novel Brideshead Revisited
New thriller film Saltburn, starring Barry Keoghan and produced by Margot Robbie is in cinemas now ahead of a streaming release later this year. The movie follows Oliver, a student at Oxford University who finds himself drawn into the world of his charming and aristocratic classmate, Felix.
When Felix invites Oliver to his grand family estate for the summer, he meets his eccentric family and experiences how the other half live. The movie is inspired by the Evelyn Waugh's 1945 novel Brideshead Revisited, which was previously adapted into a 2008 film starring Matthew Goode, Emma Thompson, and Michael Gambon.
Saltburn was written and directed by Emerald Fennell, who previously wrote and directed Promising Young Woman, and has starred in The Danish Girl, Call the Midwife, The Crown, and Barbie.
Is there a trailer for Saltburn?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of Saltburn?
- Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick
- Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton
- Archie Madekwe as Farleigh Start
- Sadie Soverall as Annabel
- Richie Cotterell as Harry
- Millie Kent as India
- Will Gibson as Jake
- Tasha Lim as Camilla
- Aleah Aberdeen as Alicia
- Matthew Carver as Benjy
- Ewan Mitchell as Michael Gavey
- Reece Shearsmith as Professor Ware
- Gabriel Bisset-Smith as Reg Starter
- Saga Spjuth-Säll as Sam
- Paul Rhys as Duncan
What did Margot Robbie say at the Saltburn premiere?
Margot Robbie, the star of Barbie and a producer on Saltburn, was left unable to speak at the premiere of her new film. It was the actress’s first premiere event in four months due to the industrial action caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike which was resolved this month, but Robbie was unable to make the most of her return to the spotlight.
When posing on the red carpet with her husband Tom Ackerley, she gestured to her throat, showing that she had lost her voice and was unable to speak to reporters about the film.
Where was Saltburn filmed?
Saltburn was filmed over the summer of 2022, with production taking place on location in Oxford, as well as Northampton. Drayton House in Northamptonshire, stands in for the sprawling Saltburn estate where the film’s action takes place.
Drayton House was originally built in the early 14th century, with updates to the property being made over the centuries.
When is Saltburn in UK cinemas?
Following the premiere in Los Angeles, Saltburn will be released in cinemas in the UK and US on Friday November 17. Once the theatrical run has completed, the Saltburn will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.