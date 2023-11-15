The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, comes to cinemas this week

Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, lands in cinemas this week. The film is set around the 10th annual Hunger Games, situating it 64 years before the events of the original film quadrilogy, released between 2012 and 2015.

The Hunger Games is one of the biggest film franchises of all time, grossing just shy of $3 billion worldwide off a combined budget of a little under $500 million. The latest film, made on a $100 million budget, will bring the franchise way beyond the $3 billion mark, and is eyeing a $50 million opening weekend, which would surpass the latest MCU release, The Marvels.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike now resolved after almost four months of action, the films stars, which includes Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage, and West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler, can promote the film ahead of its release, hopefully signalling a return of big box office openings.

Is there a trailer for the new Hunger Games movie?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

What is The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes about?

The film is an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ 2020 Hunger Games prequel of the same name - as earlier films in the franchise followed the source material closely, we can anticipate that the prequel will also be faithful to the book.

The action in Songbirds & Snakes takes place at the 10th Hunger Games, a decade after the failed rebellion against the totalitarian Capitol by the 13 districts. As a result of the failure, the Capitol government established the Hunger Games as a punishment for the rebel districts, forcing two tributes from each district to take part in a grand televised fight to the death, with only one survivor.

In the 10th Hunger Games, 18 year old Coriolanus Snow, the future tyrannical president of Panem, mentors the District 12 tributes, Jessup and Lucy Gray. He falls in love with Lucy and risks his own reputation and even his life to help her in the games.

Who is in the cast of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes?

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow

Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul

Peter Dinklage as Dean Casca Highbottom

Jason Schwartzman as Lucky Flickerman

Hunter Schafer as Tigris

Nick Benson as Jessup

Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth

Dexter Sol Ansell as Young Coriolanus

Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am

Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote

When is the release date of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes?