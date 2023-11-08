With glowing reviews already from critics, who are our three heroes in the 33rd MCU film, ‘The Marvels’?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 33rd title in the overarching Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to arrive in cinemas shortly, with ‘The Marvels’ bringing together characters from the MCU film franchise alongside the universe’s television programming. All eyes look to be focused on one character in particular though - Kamala Khan, known to viewers as Ms Marvel from the self-titled television series.

After the events of the sixth episode of ‘Ms Marvel,’ including a post-credit scene involving Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel character, there is some speculation that perhaps we might see a ‘passing of the touch’ between the older Marvel and younger Marvel. However, given the involvement of Monica Rambeau and the synopsis for the film suggesting all three have the capabilities (or plight maybe) of swapping powers amongst one another, maybe Ms. Marvel remains that…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In terms of the comic books that the MCU has adapted the characters from, Rambeau at one point becomes a version of Captain Marvel in Carol Danvers’ absence, while Ms Marvel retains her mantle as Danvers becomes the titular captain after the release of the cross-over storyline ‘Inhumanity,’ released between 2013-2014. Though know the MCU, they’re not afraid to deviate from the source material from time to time.

Earlier reviews for the film have been positive, with reviewers relieved at the relative ‘short but sweet’ runtime of the film - something well received given the run times of both Martin Scorcese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’ Thankfully, any backlash that Brie Larson might have faced similar to when she took on the role of Captain Marvel for the 2019 film hasn’t occurred either.

But who are the three heroes that audiences will be seeing on screen together, and what are their backstories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? A warning before you read on, however, there will be some spoilers ahead - if we haven’t already revealed some spoilers already.

Who are the main characters in ‘The Marvels’

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers - also known to many as Captain Marvel (Credit: Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel, also known as Carol Danvers or Vers, was an ex-test pilot for the U.S. Air Force. She gained cosmic energy force powers after an accident, but she suffered from amnesia. The Kree Empire manipulated her and used her against the Skrulls. However, after regaining her memories, she teamed up with the Skrulls to thwart the Kree's plans. With the help of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, Carol uncovered the truth about her past and the origin of her powers. She ultimately defeated her Kree mentor, Yon-Rogg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later, Captain Marvel joined the Avengers in their fight against Thanos during the Blip. She played a crucial role in the battle, assisting in subduing Thanos and his forces. In a subsequent confrontation with an alternate Thanos, she valiantly attempted to stop his destructive plans but was incapacitated by the Power Stone. Despite the setback, she continued to fight alongside the Avengers, ultimately honouring the sacrifice made by her fellow hero, Tony Stark.

In the sixth episode of the MCU series ‘Ms Marvel,’ Captain Marvel appeared briefly in a mid-credits scene. During the scene, Khan's bangle emitted a mysterious glow, signalling a transformative moment that sets up future developments in her superhero journey. Captain Marvel's appearance and interaction with Khan serve to reinforce the theme of mentorship and the passing of the torch to the next generation of superheroes, which we may see in ‘The Marvels.’

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris)

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (Credit: Marvel Studios)

In the movie ‘Captain Marvel’, we are introduced to Monica as a child, played by Akira Akbar. She is the daughter of Maria Rambeau and a close friend of Carol Danvers, whom she affectionately refers to as "Auntie Carol." In the Disney+ miniseries ‘WandaVision’, we see Monica as an adult portrayed by Teyonah Parris. She follows in her mother's and Danvers' footsteps by joining the United States Air Force, and later, S.W.O.R.D.

After experiencing the Blip, Monica returns to S.W.O.R.D. and is assigned to investigate the mysterious Westview, New Jersey. While investigating the CMBR field, she is pulled into a sitcom-themed reality known as the "Hex," where she encounters Wanda Maximoff. Monica's resilience and determination to connect with Maximoff demonstrate her unwavering character. Despite facing various obstacles and developing new abilities, she persists in her efforts to help Maximoff understand the situation.

Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani)

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/ Ms Marvel (Credit: Marvel Studios)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kamala Khan, widely known as Ms. Marvel, is a young Pakistani-American girl who is trying to come to terms with her newfound extraordinary abilities while grappling with the complexities of adolescence. Her initial experiences involve creating a Captain Marvel outfit for a cosplay contest, inadvertently causing chaos with her powers, and subsequently saving a classmate using her unique cosmic energy projection skills. As she attempts to fulfil her responsibilities of safeguarding her community, Kamala engages in various heroic exploits, navigating the challenges of her dual identity as a regular teenager and an emerging superhero.

Throughout her journey, Kamala demonstrates an unwavering dedication to upholding justice and safeguarding her neighbourhood, highlighting her profound sense of empathy and resilience. Her character arc symbolizes courage and determination, presenting her as a role model for empowerment and perseverance. Notably, her encounter with Captain Marvel in the pivotal episode "No Normal" marks a significant turning point, underscoring her potential as a pivotal figure within the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When is ‘The Marvels’ arriving in cinemas?