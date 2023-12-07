With reports that Sir David Jason is to be involved in a new “Only Fools and Horses” documentary this year, what have been the most viewed Christmas episodes?

Sir David Jason, the legendary actor known for playing Del Boy Trotter on “Only Fools and Horses”, is making a surprise return to TV screens in a Channel 5 documentary about the iconic BBC sitcom, as reported by The Sun. The 83-year-old actor, making one of his first television appearances after hip surgery this year, will be joined by Tessa Peake Jones (Raquel) and other guests to reminisce about life on set and reveal behind-the-scenes secrets.

The Sun’s sources did not reveal, however, if Nicolas Lyndhurst will be part of the documentary, with the former Rodney Trotter having been in the United States earning praise for his role in the recent “Frasier” reboot on Paramount+, opposite Kelsey Grammer.

No official word when the documentary on Channel 5 will air, but while we wait for that information, let’s look at the “Only Fools and Horses” episodes of Christmas past and find out what the most viewed Christmas Special featuring The Trotters has been.

What are the most popular Christmas episodes of “Only Fools and Horses?”

This could be quite a subjective conversation, but going on viewing figures released by the BBC alone, the following are the top five most viewed Christmas specials from “Only Fools and Horses.”

“Time On Our Hands” (Christmas 1996 - 24.3 million viewers)

Part of a trilogy of Christmas Special that aired on the BBC across Christmas 1996, “Time On Our Hands” was the final episode of that year’s story arc and perhaps one of the most iconic. It was during this episode that Del Boy’s prophecy that “this time next year, we’ll be millionaire Rodney” - and indeed that was the case, as Rodney’s father-in-law discovers an antique amongst the “tat” the boys have collected which sold for a whopping amount. Queue the iconic moment the pair discover how much the item sold at auction in their ever-faithful Robin Reliant.

“Heroes and Villains” (Christmas 1996 - 21.3 million viewers)

If the moment that Del Boy and Rodney realised they had become millionaires wasn’t iconic enough, 1996’s trilogy of specials also had one of the most repeated moments in British television history. Informed by Boycie of a gathering requiring an element of “fancy dress,” Del and Rodney assume the roles of the Adam West-era of Batman and Robin. Somehow, the duo have to make it to the soiree on foot, leading to the Trotters becoming unlikely vigilantes in the Peckham area.

“Modern Men” (Christmas 1996 - 21.3 million viewers)

The middle episode in 1996’s Christmas Special trilogy, The Trotters gets involved in a series of misunderstandings related to a trendy new wine bar as Del Boy and Rodney attempt to impress Cassandra's father by purchasing a modern art sculpture. However there is a darker element in this special - Cassandra is rushed into hospital, suffering a miscarriage, leading to Rodney breaking down, and it is Del who tells him he has to be strong for his wife. Del then blubs his eyes out, as Rodney supports his wife

“If They Could See Us Now” (Christmas 2001 - 21.3 million viewers)

The 2001 Christmas Special picks up years after both Trotter’s lives are changed by their newfound fortunes. However, we quickly discover that Del and Rodney lost their riches in a bad investment in the Central American Markets, and are declared bankrupt. They return to Peckham, and their Mandela House flat, and to make matters a lot worse, they suffer a major blow when Uncle Albert dies and they end up at the wrong funeral.

“The Jolly Boys Outing” (Christmas 1989 - 20.1 million viewers)

In this "Only Fools and Horses" Christmas Special, Rodney and Del go on the Jolly Boys Outing to Margate, but things go wrong when Rodney gets arrested and the coach explodes. Meanwhile, Rodney's concerns about Cassandra's boss staying with her lead to a disastrous confrontation.

“Mother Nature's Son" (Christmas 1992 - 20.1 million viewers)

Del Boy hires Denzil and Trigger to clean out the yellow gunge from Grandad's allotment. Del tricks a health food millionaire into believing there is a natural spring at the allotment and sells tap water as bottled water called Peckham Spring. The Trotters go on a weekend away, unaware that the water supply has become toxic.

Where can I watch old episodes of “Only Fools and Horses” Christmas specials?