The final three celebrity contestants on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 have been confirmed

The final three celebrities taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 have been confirmed by the BBC. Yesterday (November 22), the first three famous faces were confirmed for the festive episode of the show, which will be filmed in early December.

The BBC revealed that EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, historian and broadcast Dan Snow, and newsreader Sally Nugent were the first three celebrities confirmed for the show. Jamie will be paired with Nancy Xu, Dan with Nadiya Bychkova, and Sally with Graziano Di Prima.

Today the BBC has finally announced the three names who will be completing this year's line-up, and the professional dancers they will be paired with. This is everything you need to know:

Who is on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023?

The BBC confirmed the final three celebrities taking part in the show are Tillie Amartey, Danny Cipriani, and Keisha Buchanan. Tillie is an actress who was handpicked by David Walliams for her debut film role in his TV adaptation of Ratburger.

Next year she will join the cast of BBC One school-based drama series Waterloo Road, playing student Stace Neville, whilst her other credits include roles in Almost Never, Radioman, and Better. She will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Neil Jones who was last on the show in season 19 when he was partnered with Nina Wadia.

Tillie said: "My family have been avid fans of Strictly since forever so no pressure! The nerves are real, but I am suoer excited to bring some much-needed joy to the telly while I shimmy and sparkle my two left feet through the Christmas special!”

Danny is a former England International and current professional Rugby Union player. He most recently played for Premiership Rugby side Bath and previously played for Gloucester, Sale Sharks and Wasps in the Premiership and Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby.

He will be paired with professional dancer Jowita Przystał, who won the series with Hamza Yassin last year. Speaking of his role in the special, Danny said: "It wasn’t something I ever thought I’d do. After addressing my own ideas and beliefs, I am very much looking forward to expressing myself through dance with no limitations. Strictly brings joy to everyone’s living rooms, being a part of that for Christmas Day will be special."

Keisha is a founding member of platinum selling, critically acclaimed, girl group Sugababes. Having sold out the O2 for their 'one night only' show, the group have just released their new hit single When the Rain Comes and have been crowned the Music Week Women in Music Awards 2023 Inspirational Artist of the year.