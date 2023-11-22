The first three Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special contestants and their professional partners have been revealed

Dan Snow, Sally Nugent, and Jamie Borthwick will take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is a staple of festive viewing each year. Three of the celebrities taking part in the special, and their celebrity partners have been confirmed by the BBC.

The episode will be filmed in early December and air on Christmas Day, with the iconic Strictly ballroom transformed into a magical winter wonderland for an all-star Christmas special featuring six celebrities and their professional dancing partners.

Each couples will perform a festive routine for judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas, with the studio audience also voting for their favourite.

Historian Dan Snow, BBC presenter Sally Nugent, and EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick are the first celebrities to be confirmed for this year’s special.

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special contestants?

The first famous face to be confirmed for the special is broadcaster and historian Dan Snow. Snow, the great-great grandson of wartime Prime Minister David Lloyd George has presented several history documentaries for the BBC including Battlefield Britain, China’s Terracotta Army, Pompeii, and The Black Death.

Dan will be paired with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova who has competed on seasons 15-20 of the show. He said: “I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor. But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!”

The second celebrity confirmed for the Christmas special is Sally Nugent, best known for presenting BBC Breakfast, having worked on the programme since 2011. She recently worked on the emotional documentary Rob Burrow - Living with MND.

Strictly Come Dancing's regular judges will return for the Christmas Day Special

Sally will be paired with Graziano Di Prima, a 29 year old dancer who competed on the current season of Strictly Come Dancing with Love Island star Zara McDermott, coming in 10th place. Sally said: “I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. I'm hoping the judges will be kind - and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night.”

The latest celebrity announced for the Christmas special is EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick. The actor is best known for playing Jay Brown in the BBC soap and has so far been 17 years in the role. In that time he has won a British Soap Award, an Inside Soap Award, and received many more acting nominations.

Jamie will be paired with Nancy Xu who has been a professional Strictly dancer since 2019 and took part this year with Les Dennis, though they were the first pair to leave the competition. Jamie said: “From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test. I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer…get me on that dancefloor”.