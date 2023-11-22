The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be broadcast live from France this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place this weekend, with Stand Uniqu3, who appeared on Children in Need earlier this month, representing the UK with their song Back to Life.

Following France’s victory last year with Lissandro performing Oh maman!, the contest will this year be hosted in Nice. Although not as big as the main Eurovision contest, which last year saw 37 countries compete with 26 making it to the final, Junior Eurovision 2023 will see 16 countries take part.

Stand Uniqu3 is the UK entry for Junior European Song Contest 2023

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Estonia makes its debut to the junior version of the show, whilst Kazakhstan and Serbia, which competed last year will not take part. The UK is returning for the second year in a row following a 17 year break from 2005, and will be hoping to improve on the fifth place position achieved last year by Freya Skye.

Commentators for UK viewers of the contest this year will be CBBC presenter and Capital FM host Lauren Layfield, and singer and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 competitor HRVY.

Who are the Junior Eurovision 2023 contestants?

Albania - Viola Gjyzeli (Bota ime)

Armenia - Yan Girls (Do It My Way)

Estonia - Arhanna (Hoiame kokku)

France - Zoé Clauzure (Cœur)

Georgia - Anastasia and Ranina (Over the Sky)

Germany - Fia (Ohne Worte)

Ireland - Jessica McKean (Aisling)

Italy - Melissa and Ranya (Un mondo giusto)

Malta - Yulan (Stronger)

Netherlands - Sep and Jasmijn (Holding On to You)

North Macedonia - Tamara Grujeska (Kaži mi, kaži mi koj)

Poland - Maja Krzyżewska (I Just Need a Friend)

Portugal - Júlia Machado (Where I Belong)

Spain - Sandra Valero (Loviu)

Ukraine - Anastasia Dymyd (Kvitka)

United Kingdom - Stand Uniqu3 (Back to Life)

HRVY and Lauren Layfield will commentate on Junior Eurovision 2023

Who are the Junior Eurovision 2023 presenters?

This year’s presenters are Laury Thilleman and Olivier Minne. Thilleman is a French journalist and model who was crowned Miss France 2011. Minne is a Beligan-French presenter and actor, he has starred in several French films and TV shows and previously co-hosted the contest in 2021 when it was held in Paris.

Joining Thilleman and Minne on stage is Ophenya, a French influencer with 4.8 million TikTok followers, and a digital ambassador for the show. She will create content for Junior Eurovision’s social media channels.

When is Junior Eurovision 2023 on TV?

Advertisement

Advertisement