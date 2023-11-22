“A Very Royal Scandal” sees Michael Sheen play Prince Andrew during the period of time of “that” Newsnight interview - but who else has played in biopics?

[L-R] David Frost, Tony Blair and Brian Clough have all been personalities that Michael Sheen has performed during his career. You can now add Prince Andrew to the list with the upcoming "A Very Royal Scandal"

Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson are set to lead the cast in the upcoming BBC and Amazon production titled "A Very Royal Scandal," taking on the roles of Prince Andrew and Emily Maitlis, respectively. Originally reported by Variety, production is already in progress, and the official description indicates that the series will delve into "Emily Maitlis’s professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew."

The notorious 2019 interview, which brought forth sex-trafficking allegations involving Jeffrey Epstein, prompted Prince Andrew to withdraw from royal duties and reach a financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of misconduct when she was 17. The interview raised questions about Prince Andrew's association with a convicted sex offender, which he defended as a "convenient place to stay." Despite acknowledging a lapse in judgment, he attributed it to his inclination to be overly honourable.

This anthology drama follows the format of its predecessors, such as "A Very English Scandal," which explored the tabloid scandal involving Jeremy Thorpe and starred Hugh Grant, and "A Very British Scandal," which centred around Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, and featured Claire Foy in the lead role.

It marks another moment in the career of Michael Sheen where the celebrated actor transforms himself into a real-life personality, having portrayed the likes of David Frost on stage in his theatrical career before transitioning the role over into film. So as Michael Sheen prepares himself for the role of Prince Andrew, what other real-life roles has the talented, chameleon-esque Welsh actor portrayed previously?

What other real-life personalities has Michael Sheen portrayed?

Tony Blair (Three times)

Brian Clough

The fractious relationship between a manager and a football team was the premise for Tom Hooper’s 2009 drama, “The Damned United,” based around the struggles Brian Clough had taking over Leeds United in 1974. Sheen once again buried himself into the role, playing the rough-around-the-edges Brian Clough who took on the role as Leeds United manager, despite his hostility towards the team after the conclusion of a 1968 FA Cup match against Leeds and Clough’s club at the time, Derby.

Kenneth Williams

One of Sheen’s earliest roles was also one that got him noticed outside the theatre world. Taking on the role of “Carry On” actor Kenneth Williams, “Fantabulosa” was released on BBC Four in 2006 and earned Sheen the Royal Television Society Award for Best Male Actor. You would hope so too - not only did Sheen undertake extensive research for the role, watching archive footage and reading books, but he also followed a cabbage soup diet to lose 2.5 stone (35 lb; 16 kg) to play Williams.

David Frost

Another from-stage-to-screen performance from Sheen, following on from “Fantabulosa,” Sheen played veteran journalist David Frost in the Peter Morgan-directed “Frost/Nixon,” which debuted at the vaunted Donmar Warehouse in London in 2006. Ron Howard would go on to adapt the stage play into the film “Frost/Nixon” in 2008, with Sheen reprising his role as the journalist opposite Frank Langella - reprising his role as Richard Nixon from the Donmar Warehouse performance.

Robbie Ross

In only his third film role, Sheen was given the unenviable task of bringing to life one of the loves of the great Oscar Wilde in the Stephen Fry-led biopic “Wilde” in 1997. Sheen played Robbie Ross, a Canadian student who lives with the Wildes and ultimately seduces Oscar, helping him come to terms with his homosexuality. Following Wilde's imprisonment in 1895, Ross went abroad but he returned to offer both financial and emotional support to Wilde during his last years. Ross remained loyal to Wilde and was with him when he died in Paris on 30 November 1900.

