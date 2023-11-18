The all important totals from this year's charity extravaganza

(Photo: BBC)

The grand total raised from this year's Children in Need has been revealed by the BBC. Last night's (17 November) three-hour extravaganza featured comedy, music and surprise appearances as celebrities and performers united their talents in support of the charity.

And towards the end of proceedings, the total funds raised from this year's charitable endeavours was announced as £33,513,325. The charity's highest ever total, £60 million, came in 2016.

The core vision of Children In Need is to ensure that every child across the UK experiences a childhood that's safe, happy and secure, and the charity champions, endorses and raises awareness and funds for initiatives that tackle the diverse challenges faced by children and young people nationwide.

One significant aspect of Children in Need's work involves providing grants to charitable organisations and projects that cater directly to the needs of children. For more information, see NationalWorld's article 'Where does the Children in Need money go?'

These grants cover a wide spectrum, including funding for mental health services, educational programs, healthcare provisions, and support for children facing various challenges such as poverty, disability, illness, or distressing circumstances.

During this year's broadcast, which was kicked off with a special message from the Princess of Wales, the cast of I Should Be So Lucky performed, with Jason Manford and Mel Giedroyc dressing up as Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue while they sang 'Especially For You'.

The live show also featured an appearance from BBC Two broadcaster Vernon Kay after he completed an ultra-marathon challenge in aid of the charity.