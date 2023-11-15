Children in Need 2023: When is it, how to watch the top BBC One charity show & how to donate

Children in Need returns to our screens once again in a charity drive to raise money for children and young people around the world. The telethon will see a host of celebrities, charities, and performers take part in the UK’s biggest TV appeal.

The event first aired on BBC back in 1980 and is marking its 43rd year on TV with a programming line-up dedicated to the foundation. As usual, viewers will be urged to donate what they can during Friday night’s show.

Returning to host Children in Need’s fundraising telethon will be Alex Scott, Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsay and Jason Mamford while actor Lenny Rush joins the gang to take part in presenting the show.

Viewers can also expect one-off "SPOT-acular" performances from JERUB, the UK’s junior Eurovision act STAND UNIQU3, Leigh-Anne and the cast of ‘I Should Be So Lucky’. Meanwhile, the BBC Children in Need choir who will perform a special rendition of Josh Groban’s ‘You Raise Me Up’.

Last year, Children in Need raised a crucial on-the-night total of £35 million which subsequently rose to £43 million as the public flooded to endorse the fundraising campaigns. Here’s everything you need to know about Children in Need 2023.

How to watch BBC One’s Children in Need 2023

Children in Need 2023's telethon will air on Friday November 17 on BBC One from 7:00pm. You can watch it live or catch all the action from the three-hour appeal night show on BBC Iplayer.

How to donate to Children in Need 2023

There are a few ways you can donate to BBC Children in Need this year. The full list of ways viewers can support them are listed on BBC’s Children in Need website. Alternatively, viewers can also phone 0345 7 33 22 33 to make a donation via landline or mobile.

The Children in Need website is also accepting donations via debit card, credit card or PayPal. All major banks, building societies and the Post Office will accept fundraising money or you can send a cheque or postal order to BBC Children in Need, PO Box 648, Salford, M5 0LB.

Viewers will be reminded on Friday night that they can donate by text. Here’s a list of options available:

Donate £5 by texting the word DONATE to 70405

Donate £10 text the word DONATE to 70410

Donate £20 text DONATE to 70420

Donate £30 text DONATE to 70430.