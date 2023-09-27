The popular social media platform will also be donating at least £400,000 to the charity

TikTok has announced a partnership with BBC charity campaign Children in Need.

The social media site has teamed up with BBC Children in Need, to launch what it is describing as its “biggest LIVE gift campaign yet”.

Since 1980, Children in Need has raised more than £1 billion for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK, and the charity's ambition is to create lasting, positive change for youngsters worldwide who need it most.

The initiative is always supported by various partners and famous faces, and this year TikTok aims to help the charity reach an even larger global audience with its LIVE gift campaign. TikTok will also be donating at least £400,000 to BBC Children in Need through the campaign.

Today, (Wednesday 27 September), at BBC's Media City in Salford, Manchester, creators from up and down the country are gathering to launch BBC Children in Need's 2023 fundraising appeal LIVE on TikTok.

May Huang, head of LIVE Europe, TikTok, said: "The TikTok community loves to get behind causes that matter to them, and it's great to be working with BBC Children in Need.” She added that they are happy to “support such a worthy cause."

Claire Hoyle, director of income generation, engagement and communications at BBC Children in Need, said: “Partnering with TikTok is something we are incredibly excited about as it gives us the ability to reach new audiences across the UK and the world.”

So, what exactly do we know about the TikTok LIVE campaign and how can you get involved?

What is the TikTok LIVE Children in Need campaign?

From now until November, TikTok will also be releasing a series of exclusive in-app content from their most popular creators and they’ll also be giving users new ways to support Children in Need.

You can find all the content from today’s launch event, and all upcoming BBC Children in Need content, by searching 'BBC Children in Need' on TikTok, or using TikTok’s specially created TikTok LIVE Children in Need hub.

TikTok has announced a partnership with BBC charity campaign Children in Need for the 2023 charity campaign. Images by Adobe Photos (left) and BBC (right).

This year, in addition to its flagship Appeal Show on BBC One, BBC Children in Need will be running the first Pudsey Games, which will be played by TikTokers. The new TikTok LIVE format will see creators such as @lukevernon_ , @richardsalesofficial, @formzofficial and @paigethorne8 taking part in some hilarious gaming challenges - all to raise awareness for the cause and have a laugh.

You’ll be able to see the games by visiting the BBC Children in Need TikTok page, @bbccin, from 5pm to 10pm on Friday 10 November. You'll be able to watch these creators go head to head on TikTok LIVE to claim the ultimate prize, the golden Pudsey.

How can you get involved with the TikTok LIVE Children in Need campaign?

TikTok LIVE has been described by TikTok as “an exciting way for our community to come together and raise awareness for causes in real-time”.

Due to the site’s partnership with BBC Children in Need, they are launching six brand new, limited edition gifts and for every Pudsey gift sent, TikTok will be making a donation to BBC Children in Need.

The first two gifts are launching today (Wednesday 27 September). On the site, you will find the iconic Pudsey Bear as you've never seen him before, with new animations that can be shared with your favourite creators. Gifts can be found by opening the Gift Panel on TikTok LIVE.

Up until Friday 17 November, the day that the annual BBC fundraising show airs on BBC One, you'll be able to see some of TikTok’s leading LIVE creators like @iamcharlietyler, @fiaahamilton@musicalchrissy88, @seanandcaitlin and @evelyn.edwards1 making special BBC Children in Need content.