Famous charity mascot Pudsey has been joined by a female counterpart for over a decade

Pudsey bear has been the mascot for Children in Need , BBC ’s fundraising campaign in aid of disadvantaged children across the UK , for almost four decades now.

Viewers will recognise the enthusiastic yellow bear who always helps to promote the cause as he’s become synonymous with the charity. A few years ago, however, a female sidekick was introduced to help him - an equally friendly brown bear.

But, just who is that female bear, what’s her name, when was she introduced, and how is she connected to Pudsey ?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Children in Need?

BBC Children in Need is the BBC’s UK charity. Children in Need (CIN) funds thousands of charities and projects across the UK which all support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities. Children in Need also funds grassroots organisations and project workers who help to provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them work through the challenges in their lives.

The mascot of Children in Need is Pudsey Bear, a yellow bear who wears a spotty bandana covering one eye. To raise their vital funds, CIN hold what they describe as a “spotacular” appeal every year in November. People are encouraged to take part in a variety of activities, including cake sales, sponsored walks and cycles and also a rickshaw challenge .

There’s also a telethon every November on BBC One which includes sketches, comedy routines, challenges, music performances, celebrity appearances and stories from those who have been supported by the charity. It has been held every year since 1980.

What is the girl Pudsey Bear called?

Pudsey Bear’s female counterpart is called Blush. Staying true to her name, she has rosy pink cheeks. She also has a coy demeanour, and according to the BBC Children in Need website this is because she “is quite shy as she’s not used to the attention that Pudsey gets”.

Blush is similar to Pudsey, but she has brown fur instead of yellow fur and she also has a feminine bow on her head instead of an eye patch - but it is of course spotty.

Children in Need mascot Pudsey bear with his female counterpart Blush.

When was the female bear introduced?

Blush has joined her famous yellow counterpart in promoting the Children in Need fundraising campaign for over a decade now. She was first introduced to Children in Need viewers in 2009. Although she’s been around for a while now, it’s fair to say that Blush isn’t as well known as Pudsey - but he has been the campaign mascot since 1985 so it is quite understandable. Blush does still appear during CIN promotional material - including during the annual CIN telethon.

Fans of both Pudsey and Blush can buy toy versions of the bears in the Children In Need online shop and you can also buy a range of Pudsey and Blush merchandise across a range of high street shops.

Is the female bear Pudsey’s girlfriend?

No, Blush isn’t Pudsey’s girlfriend. People sometimes think that Blush and Pudsey are in a romantic relationship, but the pair are actually just best friends - as confirmed on the BBC Children in Need website.

BBC Children in Need said they created Blush in hopes to increase its sales and attract corporate partners.

When is Children in Need 2022?

Children in Need always takes place on a Friday in late November. This year, it takes place on Friday 18 November. The CIN telethon is always televised live on BBC One for three hours. This year, the BBC’s Children in Need telethon will be broadcast live from Media City UK in Salford, Manchester, on Friday 18 November between 7pm and 10pm. You’ll be able to watch the show live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer . It will also be available to watch shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer for you to watch at a time to suit you.

How can I donate to Children in Need?