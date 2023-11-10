Blush Bear has been helped Pudsey Bear to mark BBC charity campaign Children in Need for more than 10 years

Blush Bear joined Pudsey Bear as a mascot for BBC charity campaign Children in Need in 2009. Photo by BBC.

The charity campaign Children in Need (CIN), takes place each November. The BBC ’s fundraising drive aims to raise as much money as possible for disadvantaged children across the UK every year, and has so far raised more than £1billion.

To help with the mission, people are encouraged to take part in various sponsored events and challenges throughout the month. There’s also a telethon every November on BBC One which includes sketches, comedy routines, challenges, music performances, celebrity appearances, and stories from those who have been supported by the charity.

Viewers of the telethon will recognise the famous CIN mascot, an enthusiastic yellow bear called Pudsey who always helps to promote the cause. Pudsey Bear is so well loved, in fact, he’s become synonymous with the charity. But, there's a lot to do when it comes to supporting such an important cause, including organising the appeal night show, visiting fundraisers up and down the country and spending time with his celebrity pals to get them. So, a few years ago he was joined by a fellow mascot called Blush. But, just who is Blush and what's her connection to Pudsey? Here's all you need to know about her.

Who is Blush Bear?

Blush Bear is Pudsey Bear's female counterpart. Staying true to her name, she has rosy pink cheeks. She also has a coy demeanour, and according to the BBC Children in Need website this is because she “is quite shy as she’s not used to the attention that Pudsey gets”. Blush is similar to Pudsey, but she has brown fur instead of yellow fur and she also has a feminine bow on her head instead of an eye patch - but it is of course spotty.

Blush Bear - where can she be seen?

Blush Bear isn't actually seen much, although her face is always seen on the official CIN merchandise which is released every year. She is seen by Pudsey's side occasionally but, according to the BBC, she helps out mostly behind the scenes. In the past you may have noticed Pudsey and Blush appearing in their dancing outfits to get into the spirit of Strictly Come Dancing as they love to dance together.

Blush Bear - what has Pudsey said about her?

Pudsey Bear has said that he is "so happy" that his friend Blush is helping him out now, according to the BBC. He thinks she's perfect for the job because she's caring, helpful and kind. Everyone needs a helping paw and Pudsey has also said he was pleased that his best friend came on board to help him.

Blush Bear - how old is she?

Blush has joined her famous yellow counterpart in promoting the Children in Need fundraising campaign for over a decade now. She was first introduced to Children in Need viewers in 2009. Although she’s been around for a while now, it’s fair to say that Blush isn’t as well known as Pudsey - but he has been the campaign mascot since 1985 so it is quite understandable. Blush does still appear during CIN promotional material - including during the annual CIN telethon.

Fans of both Pudsey and Blush can buy toy versions of the bears in the Children In Need online shop and you can also buy a range of Pudsey and Blush merchandise across a range of high street shops.

What is Children in Need?

BBC Children in Need is the BBC’s UK charity. Children in Need (CIN) funds thousands of charities and projects across the UK which all support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities. Children in Need also funds grassroots organisations and project workers who help to provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them work through the challenges in their lives.

