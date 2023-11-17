Vernon Kay completes a four day ultra marathon and raises millions for Children in Need.

Vernon Kay on his ultra marathon challenge (BBC)

Vernon Kay has reached the finish line of his four day ultra marathon challenge after travelling 115 miles on foot. The Radio 2 presenter, 49, has been walking and running everyday since the challenge began on Tuesday (November 14). Vernon has been raising money for Children in Need charity with the programme airing tonight from 7pm on BBC One.

The radio host began the 115 mile journey on Tuesday and was planning to finish on Friday at 9am but finished a little later at 10:12 am. He travelled from Leicester through Derby, Hope, Manchester and finished at his home town in Bolton. Waiting for him at the Bolton Wanderers football club finish line was Pudsey Bear, radio host Zoe Ball, his mum Gladys Kay and dad Norman Kay.

Fans chanted “Vernon” and the Portsmouth Royal Marines band played as he ran through the tape and crossed the finish line. He hugged his parents during the emotional end of his long and difficult journey. Speaking to Zoe Ball, he said: “I’m absolutely exhausted, physically mentally there’s nothing in the tank.” Vernon held back tears as he continued, “It’s been the most painful and joyous thing I've ever done.”