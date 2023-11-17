Pudsey Bear is synonymous with BBC charity campaign Children in Need - but just where did he first come from and where will he be this year?

Pudsey Bear is the face of BBC’s Children in Need.

It's Pudsey bear day again - and we're all being encouraged to support the Children in Need (CIN) charity campaign.

When people think of CIN, they think of the friendly yellow bear - but who exactly is Pudsey, where did he come from, and what will he be going in support of this year's fundraising drive? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Pudsey Bear?

The Children in Need campaign has been helping children be the best they can be for almost 100 years now, as the very first BBC radio broadcast appeal for children was broadcast 96 years ago, on Christmas Day 1927. Almost 30 years later, in 1955, there was the first ever televised appeal. The Christmas Day appeals continued on TV and radio until 1979 and then, in 1980, the modern BBC Children in Need Appeal, which takes place in mid-November, was created.

It was another five years after that date that the well-known yellow teddy bear was seen by viewers. Pudsey was first introduced to audiences as the CIN official mascot by broadcasting great Sir Terry Wogan in 1985. He became the charity’s official logo in 1986, and has remained synonymous with the campaign ever since. Pudsey himself is approaching a milestone anniversary, and will turn 38 during the 2023 CIN campaign.

Why does Pudsey Bear have an eye patch?

The Pudsey that was first introduced to people in the mid-80s looks different to the one we all know and love today. He was initially brown with a red bandage on its head and the buttons down the bear’s front spelled out BBC, but his reappearance has been changed and modernised over the years. Pudsey was redesigned in 2007, with a digital illustration style for the well-known bear which would work online and in animated sequences. The spots on his bandage were changed to by multi-coloured at this time.

Pudsey’s eye patch, or bandage, is widely understood to represent the bear being in need too so that he can relate to the children the charity supports who may feel different or alone. Pudsey also now possesses a wider range of poses and expressions which means he can be put in a variety of situations.

Who created Pudsey Bear?

In the 1980s, BBC executives decided that they wished to attract more interest in the charity and so asked its design team to create a new logo to front its Children in Need appeal. BBC Designer Joanna Lane came up with the idea that it should be a teddy bear - and so Pudsey was born. Lane also had the honour of deciding the name for her newly designed teddy bear mascot too.

How did Pudsey Bear get his name?

Pudsey was created by BBC designer Joanna Lane almost four decades ago. She took his name from her home town in West Yorkshire of the same name, where her grandfather was once mayor. Explaining the inspiration behind Pudsey, she said: "It came from the heart. I looked to my own experience and named him in honour of my home town and my grandparents."

Joanna was born in Pudsey, a West Yorkshire town in between Bradford and Leeds, and decided to name the bear after her birthplace. The town has paid homage to Pudsey the bear with a floral representation in the local park there called Pudsey Park.

What is Pudsey Bear doing in 2023?

As always, Pudsey will be on stage during the BBC CIN telethon, which is where most people will see him. But, he's alo been visiting people across the country as they undergo their challenges to help raise funds. There's a lot for Pudsey to do when it comes to supporting such an important cause, including organising the appeal night show, visiting fundraisers up and down the country and spending time with his celebrity pals to get them involved. So, a few years ago he was joined by a fellow mascot called Blush Bear.

What is Children in Need?

BBC Children in Need is the BBC’s UK charity. Children in Need (CIN) funds thousands of charities and projects across the UK which all support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities. Children in Need also funds grassroots organisations and project workers who help to provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them work through the challenges in their lives.

The mascot of Children in Need is Pudsey Bear, a yellow bear who wears a spotty bandana covering one eye. To raise their vital funds, CIN hold what they describe as a “spotacular” appeal every year in November. People are encouraged to take part in a variety of activities, including cake sales, sponsored walks and cycles and more. Celebrities also get involved with the fundraising. This year, presenter Vernon Kay has taken on an ultra marathon.

There’s also a telethon every November on BBC One which includes sketches, comedy routines, challenges, music performances, celebrity appearances and stories from those who have been supported by the charity. It has been held every year since 1980.

When is Children in Need 2023?

Children in Need always takes place on a Friday in late November. This year, it takes place on Friday November 17. The CIN telethon is always televised live on BBC One for three hours. This year, the BBC’s Children in Need telethon will be broadcast live from Media City UK in Salford, Manchester, between 7pm and 10pm. You’ll be able to watch the show live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer . It will also be available to watch shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer for you to watch at a time to suit you.

How can I donate to Children in Need?