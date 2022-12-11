14 year old Freya Skye will represent the UK at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Armenia, with her song Lose My Head

The United Kingdom will be represented at Junior Eurovision for the first time in 16 years - Freya Skye will perform an original song. The UK had never won the junior version of the contest - the country came second in 2004 in Lillehammer, Norway, where Cory Spedding sang The Best Is Yet To Come.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the adult version of the contest in May with their song Stefania - their victory was also a recognition of the huge support from the European community for the country which was (and still is) battling a Russian invasion. The UK’s Sam Ryder was runner up with his song SPACE MAN. 16 competitors will take part in Junior Eurovision over a 2.5 hour long show.

What is the Junior Eurovision Song Contest?

The Junior Eurovision SOng Contest is a youth version of Eurovision with contestants aged from 9-14. It has been held annually since 2003, and is hosted by a different European city each year. Like Eurovision the host city is within the country that won the contest the previous year.

Last year Maléna, who was 14 at the time, won the competition for Armenia with her song Qami Qami (Wind Wind). This year 16 nations will take part in the contest - Russia will not take part as its broadcasters have been indefinitely banned by the European Broadcasting Union following the invasion of Ukraine.

The UK will participate for the first time since since 2005 when Joni Fuller came in 14th place with her song How Does it Feel? Ukraine, which won the adult Eurovision Song Contest in May will also take part this year.

Where is Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 being held?

This year’s Junior Eurovision is being held in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

Who is Freya Skye?

Freya Skye is a 13 year old singer from Buckinghamshire - she represents the UK’s first entry in the junior version of the contest in 17 years, meaning that she was not born the last time the country took part.

Skye will be singing her own pop song Lose My Head. Freya began singing when she was just five years old after getting a karaoke machine as a present, and she quickly developed a love, and talent for vocalising.

She released her debut single during lockdown and turned to writing more songs including I Love the Way. Skye skipped the dress rehearsal in Yerevan due to illness but has recovered and will take part in the final show. Freya is a favourite to win the contest according to several online polls in which she came top.

Who are the other Junior Eurovision 2022 contestants?

Albania - Kejtlin Gjata (Pakëz diell)

Armenia - Nare (Dance!)

France - Lissandro (Oh maman!)

Georgia - Mariam Bigvava (I Believe)

Ireland - Sophie Lennon (Solas)

Italy - Chanel Dilecta (Bla Bla Bla)

Kazakhstan - David Charlin (Jer-Ana Mother Earth)

Malta - Gaia Gambuzza (Diamonds in the Skies)

Netherlands - Luna (La festa)

North Macedonia - Lara feat. Jovan and Irina (Životot e pred mene)

Poland - Laura (To the Moon)

Portugal - Nicolas Alves (Anos 70)

Serbia - Katarina Savić (Svet bez granica)

Spain - Carlos Higes (Señorita)

Ukraine - Zlata Dziunka (Nezlamna (Unbreakable)

When is Junior Eurovision on TV?

