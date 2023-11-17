Children In Need 2023 Appeal Show - Follow along with NationalWorld's live blog
With the BBC's annual fundraiser, Children In Need, now on our screens for another year, follow along with our live coverage of the appeal show
Good evening and welcome to NationalWorld's live blog of Children In Need 2023. We'll be here until 9pm covering some of the highlights of the show, including the 'Dr Who' special and 'Puppet MasterChef.'
Of course, with live TV being live TV, we'll also keep our eyes on any slip-ups or bloopers that might become the talking point over coffee when returning to work on Monday morning.
The Children In Need appeal last year raised £51 million - will we see an advance on that when the final count is complete?
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne performs My Love
Little Mix singer and now solo artist Leigh-Anne following the decision of the girl group to go on a break, performs her new song My Love.
The artist came to fame with Little Mix on singing competition show Little Mix, and they were the first girl group to win the series in 2012.
Little Mix has been on hiatus since 2022. Leigh-Anne was joined on stage by young dancers from Aim Sky High.
Vernon Kay celebrates £5 million fundraiser
Radio 2 host Vernon Kay, who ran and walked more than 100 miles over four days in an ultra-marathon learns live how much has been raised so far.
Scott told the DJ that he has raised £5 million for his efforts. He was left gobsmacked by the news.
Alex Scott wells up
Presenter Alex Scott welled up during a short film about Shane, a young boy who lives with tourettes.
He felt isolated because of his condition, but through Tick Fest, an event organised to bring together other young people with tourettes, he has got some of his confidence back.
As the film ended, Scott was seen getting teary-eyed, and said to co-host Chris Ramsey 'that one really got to me'.
Fundraising heroes
Among the brilliant fundraisers getting involved in Children in Need this year, are a group of elderly disco lovers who took part in a 12-hour danceathon, an upside down violinist, two young baking wizards, and the late Louise Walsh a driving instructor who raised half a million pounds for the charity, but sadly died earlier this year.
Junior Eurovision UK contenders STAND UNIQU3
STAND UNIQU3, the UK's entry for Junior Eurovision on November 26 perform their song Back to Life.
The female singing trio Hayla, Maisie, and Yazmin took to the stage to give a preview of their performance.
Merryl Ansah performs This Wish
Merryl Ansah sings This Wish, a new song from Disney film Wish, which lands in cinemas on November 22.
The film follows young girl Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her.
Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
The number to use if you want to donate by text
The first short film of the night is about a young girl who lives with cerebral palsy, and is being helped by having surfing lessons.
She says 'they make me feel more free'. This is one of many stories about how children around the country are helped by Children in Need donations.
The number to use to donate is: 03457332233.
Simply text FIVE, TEN, TWENTY, THIRTY, or FORTY, to that number to donate. Texts will cost the donation amount plus your standard network charge. You must be 16 or over to donate.
The total raised will be confirmed at the end of the show.
Gregg Wallace puts his acting chops to use
After starring in Channel 4 mockumentary The British Miracle Meat, which bamboozled viewers into thinking he had tried lab-grown human meat, Wallace is putting his acting experience to use.
He has managed to converse with Basil Brush and Tinky Winky, keeping a relatively straight face.
Who is Pudsey the Bear?
He's been an iconic character since the launch of Children In Need, but are you familiar with the history of Pudsey the Bear? Rochelle Barrand takes a look at the mascot for Children In Need
MasterChef for Children in Need
It's a special puppet themed MasterChef tonight with Basil Brush, Zippy, and Tinky Winky among the famous felt fryers cooking up a storm under the watchful eyes of Gregg Wallace and John Torode.
Hacker the Dog is making dog food with a cherry on top.
George the Hippo and Zippy the 'strange puppet thing' are making a jam roly-poly, although they think they're on Ready, Steady, Cook.