[L-R] Toks Olagundoye, Kelsey Grammer and Nicholas Lyndhurst in a recently released image from the upcoming "Frasier" reboot (Credit: Paramount)

The finale of the new Frasier reboot on Paramount+ will drop this week and there will be a familiar face popping by. In a teaser clip shared before the episode airs, Peri Gilpin's famous character Roz has made an appearance.

It's been 20 years since we last saw Frasier and Roz together. For 11 seasons they played best friends and work colleagues on the original Frasier series alongside John Mahoney, Jane Leeves and David Hyde Pierce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gilpin isn't the first character to reprise her role, with episode 7 featuring Frasier's ex-wife Lilith Sternin played by Bebe Neuwirth. So, what can we expect from the Frasier final episode and when can you catch it on Paramount+? Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Frasier finale on Paramount+?

The finale of the new Frasier will be available to watch on Paramount+ from Friday, December 8, with the episode dropping in the early hours of the morning.

Is Roz in the new Frasier?

Peri Gilpin is back as Frasier's former producer and best friend, Roz. Paramount+ shared a clip of the popular character returning for the new Frasier reboot. In the scene she has travelled from Boston to visit her old bff, surprising Frasier on his first Christmas without dad Martin, who was played by John Mahoney who passed away in 2018. You can watch the clip below.

Speaking to EW about returning to the Frasier franchise, Gilpin said: "I just loved getting to do it." She continued: "It was a fantasy come true to play that part again and to go back into that world. And there's bittersweet things because it makes me so sad when I think about John. I miss him. He was a great friend, but I feel like they dealt with that".

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked if she would return for a regular role, Gilpin added: "if that's a possibility, if that's something that happens."

Frasier reboot: will there be a season 2?

The Frasier reboot has not yet been confirmed for season 2, with Paramount+ not yet stating whether or not they have renewed the series. It's expected the network will wait until the first season has finished before revealing the news.