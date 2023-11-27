Frasier Fantasy | Dr Frasier Crane and his original cast get the Final Fantasy 8-bit treatment - how to play?
Tossed salad and 8-bit gaming; “Frasier Fantasy” prides itself as the first-ever RPG based around the ‘90s TV series, “Frasier.”
“Frasier” has become a talking point in recent months, with the return of Dr Frasier Crane to Boston airing on Paramount+ - despite not bringing back popular characters Dr Niles Crane and Daphne Moon-Crane. However, those who feel a little lost without the stalwarts of the ‘90s television series might find some solace in a homebrew video game based on the psychiatrist’s time in Seattle.
“Fraiser Fantasy” is a role-playing game parody amalgamating the worlds of Frasier and Final Fantasy, cleverly crafted to emulate the charm of a Game Boy Color game which adopts the format of a Frasier episode. The primary goal is to usher everyone out of Frasier's apartment, creating the perfect setting for a cosy evening with your prized pearl-handled dinner set.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Created by Edward La Barbera, who has touted the game as ”the first-ever Frasier RPG,” you'll find yourself undertaking such tasks as engaging in a riveting staring contest with Eddie, Frasier's dog, strategically employing Freudian slaps and offering less-than-kind critiques of Star Trek to outwit your radio show's delusional TA. Every line, scene, or interaction in the game is meticulously crafted with a single reference, ensuring that the experience is a delightful journey for fans.
Not content to rest on their laurels, however, La Barbera has even created a special Halloween version of the game, which includes an incredible crossover featuring German philosopher Dr Sigmund Freud - which we’ve not completed yet here at NationalWorld as we’re still trying to find the grape scissors from the first game…
“Fraiser Fantasy” is available to play online, however for those with access to an Analogue Pocket, the game can be downloaded in ROM form and played on the go rather than in an internet browser.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.