Tossed salad and 8-bit gaming; “Frasier Fantasy” prides itself as the first-ever RPG based around the ‘90s TV series, “Frasier.”

Frasier Fantasy prides itself as the first ever RPG based on the television series, "Frasier" (Credit: Edward La Barbera)

“Frasier” has become a talking point in recent months, with the return of Dr Frasier Crane to Boston airing on Paramount+ - despite not bringing back popular characters Dr Niles Crane and Daphne Moon-Crane. However, those who feel a little lost without the stalwarts of the ‘90s television series might find some solace in a homebrew video game based on the psychiatrist’s time in Seattle.

“Fraiser Fantasy” is a role-playing game parody amalgamating the worlds of Frasier and Final Fantasy, cleverly crafted to emulate the charm of a Game Boy Color game which adopts the format of a Frasier episode. The primary goal is to usher everyone out of Frasier's apartment, creating the perfect setting for a cosy evening with your prized pearl-handled dinner set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by Edward La Barbera, who has touted the game as ”the first-ever Frasier RPG,” you'll find yourself undertaking such tasks as engaging in a riveting staring contest with Eddie, Frasier's dog, strategically employing Freudian slaps and offering less-than-kind critiques of Star Trek to outwit your radio show's delusional TA. Every line, scene, or interaction in the game is meticulously crafted with a single reference, ensuring that the experience is a delightful journey for fans.

Not content to rest on their laurels, however, La Barbera has even created a special Halloween version of the game, which includes an incredible crossover featuring German philosopher Dr Sigmund Freud - which we’ve not completed yet here at NationalWorld as we’re still trying to find the grape scissors from the first game…