Frasier fans were left disappointed to hear David Hyde Pierce - Niles - would not be returning for the reboot

Frasier fans rejoice, the Frasier reboot has officially landed on Paramount+. The iconic TV show from the noughties is back, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr Frasier Crane.

The Cheers spin-off is one of the most successful TV shows. Launching in September 1993 it ran for 11 seasons, picking up 37 Primetime Emmys along the way. The series followed the story of radio psychiatrist Frasier Crane, his neurotic brother Niles, and their grumpy father Martin and his faithful dog Eddie.

The reboot will be set in Boston and see Frasier explore a relationship with his son Freddie. Cast members returning to the new series include Bebe Neuwirth (Julia) who played Frasier's ex-wife Lilith Sternin and Peri Gilpin (Hot in Cleveland) who starred as Ros Doyle, Frasier's best friend and radio producer.

The rest of the line-up features a new cast with Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst featuring as university professor Alan, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) starring as Frasier’s son Freddy and Anders Keith (Variations) as Daphne and Niles' son David.

However, some popular characters from the original series will not be returning. Here's everything you need to know about why Niles and Daphne are not in the Frasier reboot.

Why are Niles and Daphne not in the Frasier reboot?

David Hyde Pierce who was best known for playing Niles, Frasier's neurotic younger brother passed on the opportunity to reprise his role for the reboot as he wasn't interested in repeating the performance. As Niles, Pierce won four Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series and was nominated 11 times.

Pierce's former Frasier co-star Jane Leeves, who famously portrayed physical therapist and Niles' love interest Daphne Moon, will also not be returning for the new series. Leaves currently stars in The Resident and explained she would not be leaving to star in the reboot.

Leaves told Entertainment Weekly: "I have no idea, but I won’t be leaving The Resident to do that if it happens." Adding: "There’s a lot of pieces that have to come together to make [the revival] happen."

John Mahoney who played Frasier's dad Martin will also not feature as he passed away in 2018. Remembering him following his passing, Grammer told People: "John actually played my father longer than I knew my own father, so he was more like my dad." Adding: "He was my father. I loved him."

What has David Hyde Pierce said?

The news that Pierce, who played Frasier's younger brother Niles, would not be returning for the reboot was shared in an interview by Kelsey Grammer. Speaking to People, he explained that Pierce had turned down the opportunity to reprise the role.

Grammer said: "David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles." His absence changed the direction of the reboot, with Grammer explaining: "In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Frasier third act.” Adding: “It’s an entirely new life for him.”

Grammer also paid tribute to John Mahoney who played the role of his father Martin and passed away in 2018. He said: "We have to honour the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We’ll be dealing with that for sure.

"We’ll certainly be responsive about the fact that there was a brother and such. But the new world for Frasier is one of new friendships – and some new twists and turns he didn’t know were still in there."

Where can I watch the new Frasier UK?