The Frasier reboot will see Kelsey Grammer reprise his role as the eminent Frasier Crane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frasier is returning to our screens after nearly twenty years in a brand new reboot thanks to Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer is reprising his most famous role as the eminent psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane.

The Cheers spin-off is one of the most successful TV shows ever, launching in September 1993 it ran for 11 seasons, picking up 37 Primetime Emmys along the way. The original series followed the story of radio psychiatrist Frasier Crane, his neurotic brother Niles, and their grumpy father Martin and his faithful dog Eddie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frasier reboot will bring us a new cast of characters including Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst playing Frasier's drinking friend Alan Cornwall. Familiar faces expected to make an appearance also include Bebe Neuwirth (Julia) as Frasier's ex-wife Lilith Sternin and Peri Gilpin (Make It Or Break It) as his best friend and radio producer Ros Doyle.

David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves will sadly not be reprising the role of Niles Crane and Daphne Moon. Whilst David Mahoney who starred as Frasier's father Martin passed away in 2018.

Here's everything you need to know about the Frasier reboot and how to watch it in the UK.

Frasier reboot: UK release date

The Frasier reboot will be dropping on Paramount+ on Friday 13 October. The brand new series will be made up of ten episodes, the first two episodes are available, with the rest coming out on a weekly basis.

[L-R] Toks Olagundoye, Kelsey Grammer and Nicholas Lyndhurst in a recently released image from the upcoming "Frasier" reboot (Credit: Paramount)

What is the Frasier reboot about?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Frasier reboot will see us pick up with the former radio psychiatrist as he settles into his new life in Boston and tries to reconnect with his son Freddie. The official synopsis reads: "Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfil. Frasier has re-entered the building!"

Speaking about the Frasier reboot in an interview with The Independent, Grammer claimed it "may be funnier than the original." He continued: "This isn’t really a spin-off. It’s more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off. Frasier goes back to a world that we know him in, but on different terms. And that sets the stage.”

Frasier reboot: Is there a trailer?

Yes, Paramount+ have released a trailer ahead of the new series, you can watch the trailer below.

Frasier reboot cast

Grammer will be returning to play the lead role of Frasier Crane for the reboot after previously playing him for 20 years on Cheers and Frasier. He isn't the only Frasier alumni to be returning, Bebe Neuwirth is coming back as Lilith Sternin and Peri Gilpin will return in a cameo as his Seattle best friend and producer Roz Doyle. David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves will sadly not be reprising the role of Niles Crane and Daphne Moon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The series will also have plenty of new faces joining the franchise, with Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst playing Frasier's drinking friend Alan Cornwall, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) starring as his son Freddie and Anders Keith (Variations) playing Niles and Daphne's son David.

Here is the Frasier reboot cast line-up:

Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane

Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane

Anders Keith as David

Jess Salgueiro as Eve

Toks Olagundoye as Olivia

Bebe Neuwirth as Lilith Sternin

Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle

How to watch the Frasier reboot in the UK