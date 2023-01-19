Frasier star Kelsey Grammer spoke about his ‘love’ for Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, who will star alongside in the upcoming Frasier reboot

Kelsey Grammer is well-known for playing the titular uptight radio psychiatrist Frasier Crane in the beloved ‘90s sitcom. He will return to the role in a rebooted series due out late this year, almost two decades after the original series finale aired.

Joining him in the new series is another sitcom legend, Nicholas Lyndhurst, who has not previously appeared in an episode of Frasier. Grammer and Lyndhurst met on a stage show in which they were both performing.

The two clearly hit it off, and Grammer thought of him when casting for the reboot was underway - the series was reportedly filmed last year. In a recent interview, Grammer spoke about his ‘love’ of Lyndhurst.

What did Kelsey Grammer say about actor Nicholas Lyndhurst?

American actor Kelsey Grammer, who is best known for starring in classic sitcoms Frasier and Cheers, recently heaped praise on British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst who he had appeared on stage with in the West End in 2019.

He met Lyndhurst, who is still synonymous with the hit sitcom Only Fools and Horses, when the pair starred in Man Of La Mancha (a stage show inspired by the 17th century novel Don Quixote) at the London Coliseum in 2019.

Nicholas Lyndhurst, Cassidy Janson, Danielle De Niese and Kelsey Grammer at a photo call for Man Of La Mancha in 2019

Speaking on BBC Radio Bristol, Grammer said: “I fell in love. I adore him and he’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with, and I accuse him of being a bit of a sandbagger because you don’t see him coming and all of a sudden he’s getting all the laughs.”

Lyndhurst is due to star with Grammer in the upcoming Frasier revival - the original show ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004, beating Friends in longevity. Lyndhurst’s role as Frasier’s old friend Alan Cornwall will mark his first screen appearance since the death of his son, Archie, aged 19, in 2020.

Discussing Lyndhurst’s involvement in the new series, Grammer said: “It suddenly occurred to me when we were putting the show together, we’ve never really seen Frasier in a relationship where he has a great friend.

“He had Niles, of course, but he was his brother and there was a competition underscoring everything they did, and a family connection that got them through some difficulties. But this real friendship thing is something we’ve not seen Frasier in. So we’re discovering a man who is still discovering himself, and that is what I find interesting to play.”

Who is Kelsey Grammer’s wife Kayte Walsh?

Not to be confused with Grey’s Anatomy actress Kate Walsh, Kayte is the daughter of former Bristol City footballer Alan Walsh, and the fourth wife of American actor Kelsey Grammer. Kayte, aged 44, was born in Hartlepool and worked as an air hostess for 11 years.

Kelsey Grammer and wife Kayte Walsh in 2019

She met Grammer, who is 23 years her senior, through her job in 2010 and the pair started dating when he was still married to his third wife Camille Meyer. Kayte quit her job shortly after meeting Kelsey, and the pair got married in 2011, the same year that he divorced Camille.

Kayte has also worked briefly as a screenwriter - she penned the short-lived comedy series WhyUGotDumped which ran for seven episodes in 2012. She has one acting credit, having starred alongside her husband in three episodes of Starz crime drama Boss.

The couple had twins in 2012 - the boy sadly died shortly after he was born, but their daughter Faith survived. They had another son, Kelsey Jr., in 2014, and added to their family again in 2016 when another son, Auden was born.

Has Kelsey Grammer bought a home in Portishead?

Yes, the actor revealed that he had recently bought a townhouse in the Summerset coastal town of Portishead. He told ITV West Country on 18 January: "[Kayte and I] like the area a lot, it’s a beautiful, beautiful view and a nice little walk down to the beach and I’m looking forward to doing a little writing there."