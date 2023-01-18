Netflix sitcom sequel That ‘90s Show features returning cast members from Fox series That ‘70s Show including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Netflix sitcom sequel That ‘90s Show follows several characters from the original Fox series That ‘70s Show as they experience life at the end of the 20th century. The new show will see the return of many of the original characters, with Kurthwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp in leading roles.

Several other cast members will return in cameo appearances, including stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Topher Grace. It has been 17 years since the finale of That ‘70s Show aired, and the cast have changed a lot in that time - this is what the returning cast members of That ‘90s Show look like then and now:

Advertisement

Who is in the cast of That ‘90s Show?

Returning cast:

Advertisement

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman in That 70s Show and That 90s Show

Advertisement

Red is the grumpy family patriarch and US Navy veteran having served in the Second World War. He is married to Kitty and they have a daughter, Laurie, whom Red adores, and son, Eric, who he thinks is too soft. In That ‘90s Show, he looks after his grandaughter and her friends as she comes to stay with them for the summer.

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in That 70s Show and That 90s Show

Kitty is Red’s wife - unlike Red she is very protective of their son, Eric. In the new series she is keen to keep a watchful eye over her granddaughter, Leia, and her new friends.

Advertisement

Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti

Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti in That 70s Show and That 90s Show

Advertisement

Donna is characterized as an intelligent and strong teenager in That ‘70s show and embodied the tomboy archetype of the time. She had an on-again off-again relationship with Eric throughout the series, and in That ‘90s Show it is revealed that they have a daughter who joins Leia at the Forman’s home for the summer.

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez in That 70s Show and That 90s Show

Fez is a foreign exchange student in the original series - although no-one knows which country he is from, or even his real name - and one of the main friends. Fez will appear in three episodes of That ‘90s Show, where he is now working at his own chain of hair salons, Chez Fez.

Advertisement

Topher Grace as Eric Forman

Topher Grace as Eric Forman in That 70s Show and That 90s Show

Advertisement

Eric, is the brains of his friendship group in That ‘70s Show, though he very rarely gets the respect he derserves and is often abandoned by them when it hits the fan. Topher Grace will only reprise his role in one episode of the new series, so keep your eyes open.

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso in That 70s Show and That 90s Show

Michael is the rather dumb, but good looking friend in the original show - he is mostly interested in smoking pot, having sex, and watching cartoons. Over the show he develops and fondness for Jackie, and the pair begin a romantic relationship.

Advertisement

Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart

Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart in That 70s Show and That 90s Show

Advertisement

Jackie is a stuck-up spoiled character in That ‘70s Show and remains on the outside of the main friendship group throughout the series. In That ‘90s Show, Kunis returns for one episode alongside Kutcher, her real-life and on-screen husband.

Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti

Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti in That 70s Show and That 90s Show

Bob, Donna’s father, is also a WWII vet and friends with Red and Kitty - he appeared throughout That ‘70s Show and is often seen with a mic in his hand. Bob stops by to see his old friends in one episode of That ‘90s Show.

Advertisement

Tommy Chong as Leo

Tommy Chong as Leo in That 70s Show and That 90s Show

Advertisement

Leo is already an aging hippie in the first series, so by the ‘90s he must be ancient. He is one of the most laid-back characters in the show and seems to have a longstanding love affair with marijuana. Chong will reprise the role briefly in That ‘90s Show.

New cast members:

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck

Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate

Andrea Anders as Sherri Runck

Olivia Sanabia as Serena

Advertisement

When is That ‘90s Show on Netflix?