That 90s Show, a sequel to That 70s Show, is set to arrive on Netflix on Thursday 19 January.
The series – which follows the daughter of original series characters Eric and Donna – will see guest star appearances from actors like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Topher Grace.
Here’s everything you need to know about That 90s Show.
What’s That 90s Show about?
That 90s Show is a spinoff/sequel to That 70s Show, following a new group of teenagers – some of them the children of the original series characters – as they get into various 90s themed scrapes and misadventures.
The official Netflix synopsis explains that “it’s 1995 and Leia Forman – daughter of Eric and Donna, named after Princess Leia – is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll never dies: it just changes clothes.”
Who stars in That 90s Show?
Callie Haverda plays Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna. Prior to That 90s Show, Haverda starred in the film The Lost Husband and the TV series Shut Eye, though this is her first major lead role. Haverda was born in February 2007, about ten months after the end of the original series in May 2006.
Kurtwood Smith plays Red Forman, Leia’s grandfather. Prior to That 70s Show, Smith starred in RoboCop and Lou Grant; since then, he’s gone on to appear in 24, The Dropout, and The Ranch. Smith turned 79 in 2022.
Debra Jo Rupp plays Kitty Foreman, Leia’s grandmother. You might recognise Rupp from Friends (where she played Alice Knight Buffay, Phoebe’s sister-in-law), The Ranch, and WandaVision. Rupp is expected to reprise her WandaVision role in the upcoming Marvel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos alongside Kathryn Hahn.
They’ll be joined by Mace Coronel (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) as Kelso and Jackie’s son Jay, Ashley Aufderheide (Four Kids and It) as rebellious Gwen Runck, Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables) as Nate Runck, Reyn Doi (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos (Forgetting Nobody) as Nikki.
Which original series cast are returning?
Several of the original teen cast of That 70s Show will be returning for special guest appearances. Topher Grace (Home Economics), Ashton Kutcher (Two and a Half Men), and Mila Kunis (Bad Moms) will all return for one episode each, while Laura Prepon (Orange is the New Black) and Wilmer Valderrama (Encanto) will appear in three episodes.
Danny Masterton, who played Hyde in That 70s Show, will not appear in That 90s Show due to an ongoing criminal trial and multiple accusations of rape and sexual assault.
Is there a trailer?
Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.
Netflix also released a shorter teaser trailer, including some different footage, which you can watch here.
Who writes and directs?
That ‘70s Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are returning as executive producers, with That 70s Show and 3rd Rock from the Sun writer Gregg Mettler acting as showrunner on the new series. Lindsey Turner, daughter of Bonnie and Terry, has also been closely involved in the development of That 90s Show.
Gail Mancuso – who directed 14 episodes of Friends and 54 episodes of Roseanne, but never That 70s Show – will direct 8 episodes of That 90s Show. Mancuso has been nominated for and won multiple Emmys for her work on Modern Family.
The remaining two episodes will be directed by Laura Prepon, otherwise better known for playing Donna in That 70s Show. During her time on Orange is the New Black, Prepon directed three episodes of the Netflix series.
When and how can I watch it?
All ten episodes of That 90s Show will arrive as a boxset on Netflix on Thursday 19 January. You can sign up for Netflix here.
How many episodes are there?
There are ten episodes to That 90s Show, each of which are around half an hour long.
Will there be a second series?
Obviously it’s a little early to say either way, but as soon as Netflix offers any official comment, we’ll update this piece with all the relevant information.
Why should I watch it?
It’s one to check out if you’re a fan of the original series – how could it not be? – but it’s also positioned as a new jumping on point if you’re just looking for a fun new comedy to try.