The streaming platform has yet to confirm if the show will be renewed for another season

Ginny & Georgia is back on Netflix, with season 2 of the mother-daughter drama officially landing on 5 January.

Season 1 told the story of single mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) who moves to the fictional affluent town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts to give her kids Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) a better life. As well as having funny moments, the series touches on plenty of serious themes including race, self-harm, body image and consent.

The 10-part second season picks up where season 1 left off, following the mother and daughter duo as they try to live new lives and look to the future whilst keeping their secrets hidden deeply in the past.

With fans quickly binging the new season, many are asking when season 3 will be released. Here’s everything we know so far.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Ginny & Georgia season 2

Will there be a Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Netflix has not yet confirmed Ginny & Georgia for season 3, despite popular viewing numbers for the second season. The show’s creators have previously said that they planned for the series to run for four seasons.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia in Ginny & Georgia (Credit: Netflix)

Speaking with Deadline, showrunner Sarah Lampart confirmed there had been “no talks with Netflix about season 3”.

She said: “No, there’s been no talks with Netflix about Season 3. They’re very regimented about how they do things. So there’s very much a strategy in place where I think we’ll drop it, and then we have to wait to see how it does and if we’re going to see Season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride.”

When could Ginny & Georgia season 3 come out?

Whilst the new season hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix, fans have been speculating when it will be released if it gets the go ahead. There was a wait of nearly two years in between season 1 and 2 due to delays caused by the Covid pandemic. It’s hoped that once the third season is given the green light, fans could expect to enjoy it as early as 2024.

What can we expect from Ginny & Georgia season 3?

It seems like the plot for season 3 is already decided, with showrunner Debra J Fisher telling the The Wrap: “We did always know where we wanted to end this season. When Sarah [Lampert] and I went in together to pitch to Netflix, we pitched four seasons, and knock on all the wood”. Adding: “We know where Season 3 begins and ends and we know the end game.”

Speaking about the season 2 finale and how season will play out, Fisher said: “I think we’ve set up a lot of really great possibilities in the sense that, just playing out hypotheticals, if Georgia is being charged with this crime, we have Zion, he’s Ginny’s dad, we have Gill in the picture now.

“I think previous to this, he had no chance at custody because he was a convicted felon but who knows now, and we’ve got Paul, who’s the stepdad. We have so many golden possibilities for storytelling based on how rich these characters are, and based on how many surprises we want to throw into Season 3 that I’m being coy about but we do have it planned out.”

Whilst Nathan Mitchell (The Boys) who plays Zion Miller, told DigitalSpy: “I’d love to see where things go with Simone. I think it’s always fun when you throw Georgia in the mix there, where you have those three together, and have them navigate this new dynamic that they exist in.”

Who will star in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Ginny & Georgia has a big cast and it’s expected that many of the lead characters including Brianne Howey (Scream Queens) and Antonia Gentry (Candy Jar) will reprise their roles as Georgia and Ginny Miller in season 3.

Other characters we can look forward to seeing again could include Scott Porter (Hart of Dixie) as Mayor Paul Randolph, Sara Waisglass (Degrassi) as Maxine “Max” Baker and Mitchell as Zion Miller.

(L-R) Chelsea Clark, Mason Temple, Diesel La Torraca, Nathan Mitchell, Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Jennifer Robertson, Katie Douglas, Sara Waisglass, Debra J. Fisher, Felix Mallard, Sarah Lampert and Scott Porter (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Will Felix Mallard return?

