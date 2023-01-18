Simon Bird and Amy James-Kelly star in Everyone Else Burns, a new Channel 4 sitcom about an apocalypse-obsessed cult

The series, which stars Simon Bird, follows a religious family that believe the end of the world is due any day now – and also believe, of course, that they’re one of the only few people who will be saved when the time comes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Everyone Else Burns.

What is it about?

Everyone Else Burns is a twist on the family sitcom, following a pair of apocalypse-obsessed parents and their two younger children. They’re part of a cult that believes the end of days is coming any minute now – and they’re also convinced that they’re amongst the few who will be saved when the time comes.

The official Channel 4 synopsis explains that “Everyone Else Burns is a subversive, authentic and bitingly funny exploration into what it feels like to balance faith, family and identity in a world that could end tomorrow (but probably won’t)”.

Who stars in Everyone Else Burns?

Harry Connor as Aaron, Kate O’Flynn as Fiona, Simon Bird as David, and Amy James-Kelly as Rachel in a promotional image for Everyone Else Burns, surrounded by flames (Credit: Channel 4)

Simon Bird plays David Lewis, desperate to rise up the ranks of the Church but struggling to control his family. Bird of course is best known for playing Will in The Inbetweeners and Adam in Friday Night Dinner, but you might also recognise him from panel show The King is Dead or his Sky sitcom Chickens. If you’ve not seen it, you should check out his directorial debut Days of the Bagnold Summer, a well-told coming of age drama.

Kate O’Flynn plays Fiona Lewis, David’s long-suffering wife. You might recognise O’Flynn from appearances in The Suspicions of Mr Whicher or Landscapers; she also recently appeared in Death in Paradise, where she played Neville’s sister Izzy.

Amy James-Kelly plays Rachel Lewis, the oldest daughter starting to consider life outside the cult. Best known for playing Maddie Heath on Coronation Street, James-Kelly has since gone on to appear in Safe, The Bay, and Gentleman Jack.

They’re joined by Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats), Morgana Robinson (Taskmaster), and Kadiff Kirwan (Slow Horses) amongst others. Newcomer Harry Connor plays youngest child Aaron Lewis in his first major screen role.

Who writes and directs the series?

Everyone Else Burns was created and written by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor in their first major television project. They’re currently developing a television adaptation of their stage show Fix My Brain.

Nick Collett, who previously worked on Ghosts S3, The Tracey Ullman Show, and the Channel 4 comedy Maxxx, directed all six episodes.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Everyone Else Burns begins on Channel 4 on Monday 23 January at 10pm, with new episodes airing weekly. You’ll also be able to watch the full series on All4, where every episode will be available as part of a boxset, immediately after the first episode ends.

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes to Everyone Else Burns, each of which are around half an hour long.

Will there be a second series?

As ever, it’s a little too early to tell, but as soon as there’s any official word from Channel 4 we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

Why should I watch it?