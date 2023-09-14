Discussions about a fourth series for Clarkson’s Farm are reportedly going well

Reports have been circulating that Jeremy Clarkson’s series Clarkson’s Farm could be renewed by Amazon Prime Video for a fourth series.

It was previously reported in January that Amazon had ended ties with Clarkson over comments he made in The Sun about Megan Markle, after he wrote that he hated Markle “on a cellular level” and wanted people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.

Reported by Deadline, Amazon “is in active talks with Clarkson over Season 4”, whilst filming for season 3 is already underway at the Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds.

So, will Clarkson’s Farm be renewed for season 4? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Clarkson’s Farm being renewed for season 4?

Clarkson’s Farm is reportedly being renewed for a fourth season. Reported by Deadline, multiple sources have shared with them that Amazon Prime Video “is in active talks with Clarkson over Season 4," after “relations had improved”.

Jeremy Clarkson could possibly be getting renewed for a fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Whilst a deal on renewing the season is not finalised, they reported that “discussions have been positive and there is ambition on both sides to bring the show back”. However, Amazon Prime Video has not publicly commented on the reports as of yet.

Was Jeremy Clarkson dropped by Amazon?

In January 2023, Clarkson was allegedly dropped from Amazon over comments he made about Megan Markle in his column in The Sun. Reported by Variety, a source told the publication that the streaming service wouldn’t be working alongside the presenter beyond seasons of “The Grand Tour” and “Clarkson’s Farm” that had already been commissioned. Whilst sources at the time confirmed to Deadline that the plan to end the partnership “had been in the works for some time”.

What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle?

In an op-ed for The Sun which was published in December 2022, Clarkson wrote that he hated Markle “on a cellular level” and wanted people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.

In the column he said: “I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.” Adding: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.” He then tried to justify his comments claiming that “everyone” his age “thinks the same way.”