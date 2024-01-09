Gladiators: new host Bradley Walsh believes the BBC One revival will bring audiences everything - when is it?
Bradley Walsh reveals that the new BBC series of “Gladiators” will have everything, including respect for the original show
The 90s game show 'Gladiators,' hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, is night upon fans with the BBC’s reboot bringing super-fit contenders to compete once again against elite athletes and bodybuilders in tests of strength, fitness, and resolve. “It’s a proper event,” Walsh told the PA, “They’ve done a great job of paying homage to the original but updating it for the modern generation. It’s really brilliant” as the new host promises “everything: drama, laughter, excitement, spectacle, all of the above.”
The roster of Gladiators, including names like Athena, Apollo, Comet, Bionic, Diamond, and more, each has their intense workout regimen. Steel (Zack George), a professional CrossFit athlete, trains for three to four hours a day, six days a week. Sabre (Sheli McCoy), a Scottish weightlifting champion, deadlifts 160kg and pushes limits on various skills.
Matt Morsia, known as Legend, a powerlifter and bodybuilder, proclaimed himself as "the ultra Gladiator," sharing his training routine with cheeky arrogance: "I spend a lot of time as well just looking in the mirror... I can just sit in the gym for three, three and a half, four hours just looking at myself."
Giant (Jamie Christian Johal), a bodybuilder, reveals his extensive routine involving cold therapy, cardio, weights, and a significant calorie intake. The dedication is evident, with Giant mentioning eating up to 10,000 calories a day when aiming to get as big as possible.
As the Gladiators maintain their superhuman status through rigorous training, the contenders face an unbelievably tough challenge in the arena. The 2024 reboot reintroduces classic games and adds new challenges, all leading to the iconic Eliminator. Phantom (Toby Olubi) sees it as an evolution of Gladiators, holding onto elements loved by fans but bringing a new twist.
Whether contenders face old favourites or new challenges, the Gladiators emphasize the need for real skill, grit, and determination. Dynamite (Emily Steel) mentions the rarity of catching them off guard, emphasizing the importance of confidence and backing one's abilities.
Bionic (Matty Campbell) highlights the significance of mentality, saying, "The mentality, I would say, is one of the most important things... They need a bit of everything, physically. So agility, strength, power, endurance – they need the lot to get through this." Giant adds a touch of humour, saying contenders need to bring their A+ game and hope the Gladiators are having an off day.
When does the new series of “Gladiators” begin?
The reboot of “Gladiators” starts on BBC One on Saturday January 13 at 5.50pm.
