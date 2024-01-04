Gladiators reboot: Everything you need to know including the presenters, when does it start and how to watch
Gladiators is making a TV comeback and it’s airing sooner than you think
The TV series that dominated Saturday nights during the 90’s is back and we can't wait. Gladiators first hit our television screens in 1992 with hosts Ulrika Johnson and John Fashanu. Contestants would battle against the strongest and fittest Gladiators in a range of special events to see who would come out on top.
The original series which ran for eight seasons saw Gladiator cast members such as Amazon (Sharon Davies MBE), Hunter (James Crossley), Jet (Diane Youdale) and Wolf (Michael van Wijk). Not forgetting the Glaswegian referee John Anderson who would start each event with the question: “Gladiators, ready? Contenders, ready?”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new series of Gladiators will span over 11 episodes and will feature a whole new set of athletes and referees with just a few of the new names including Athena (Karenjeet Kaur Bains), Fire (Montell Douglas), Apollo (Alex Gray) and Nitro (Harry Aikines-Aryeetey). The challenges will feature some of the classics such as ‘Duel’ and ‘The Eliminator’ alongside some brand new challenges.
Who are the new presenters for Gladiators?
Father and son duo Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh have been announced as the new presenters for the show. The pair have been a hit with fans following the success of their hilarious ITV series ‘Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad’.
When does the new series of Gladiators start?
Get ready for a fun filled January as the new series of Gladiators will begin on Saturday January 13 on BBC One and iPlayer from 5:50 pm. Are you ready?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.