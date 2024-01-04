Gladiators is making a TV comeback and it’s airing sooner than you think

Gladiators comes to TV in 2024. Pictured: Legend, Fire, Bionic, Diamond, Nitro, Electro, Giant, Steel, Apollo, Comet, Viper, Athena, Fury, Phantom, Sabre, Dynamite. Credit: Nick Eagle / BBC / Hungry Bear.

The TV series that dominated Saturday nights during the 90’s is back and we can't wait. Gladiators first hit our television screens in 1992 with hosts Ulrika Johnson and John Fashanu. Contestants would battle against the strongest and fittest Gladiators in a range of special events to see who would come out on top.

The original series which ran for eight seasons saw Gladiator cast members such as Amazon (Sharon Davies MBE), Hunter (James Crossley), Jet (Diane Youdale) and Wolf (Michael van Wijk). Not forgetting the Glaswegian referee John Anderson who would start each event with the question: “Gladiators, ready? Contenders, ready?”

The new series of Gladiators will span over 11 episodes and will feature a whole new set of athletes and referees with just a few of the new names including Athena (Karenjeet Kaur Bains), Fire (Montell Douglas), Apollo (Alex Gray) and Nitro (Harry Aikines-Aryeetey). The challenges will feature some of the classics such as ‘Duel’ and ‘The Eliminator’ alongside some brand new challenges.

Who are the new presenters for Gladiators?

Father and son duo Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh have been announced as the new presenters for the show. The pair have been a hit with fans following the success of their hilarious ITV series ‘Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad’.

When does the new series of Gladiators start?