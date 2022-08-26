Gladiators was a huge hit when it first aired on UK TV in the 1990s - now the show is making a comeback to the BBC

The BBC has announced the return of one of the UK’s best-loved game shows.

Gladiators is set to make its return to screens and will pit “superhumans” against each other in a series of gruelling physical challenges.

The show, which first ran from 1992 to 2000 featured the likes of Wolf, Jet and Lightning in its original cast, and was revived in 2008 and 2009 by Sky.

Fans of the original show will be looking forward to seeing a new generation of Gladiators take each other on, including going head-to-head on the iconic obstacle course The Eliminator.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted, said: “Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

“Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest reboot.

Gladiators is making its comeback to television - two decades after it last graced our screens. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is in the cast for the Gladiators reboot?

The original series produced some famous names, including contenders Jet, Nightshade, Trojan and Hunter.

Gladiators was also able to recruit some of the UK’s most successful athletes to compete in the show, with Olypmic medal-winning swimmer Sharron Davies starring in the show as Amazon in the original series.

Therefore, fans can expect elite athletes to bring the challenges to life.

However, the BBC has as of yet remained tight-lipped about the cast for the new reboot.

Hit 90s show Gladiators is returning to TV screens in 2023. Pictured: Gladiators Back row (l-r), Cobra, Ace, Hunter, Saracen, Trojan, front row (l-r).

Where will Gladiators be filmed?

The original 90s run of the show was filmed live in various UK locations including Wembley, Sheffield and Birmingham.

The reboot is set to be filmed at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, with filming taking place in 2023.

Who is hosting the Gladiators reboot?

The 90s run of the show is just as famous for its hosts as it was for its contenders.

Ulrika Johnson famously presented the show alongside former footballer John Fashanu and later Jeremy Guscott.

The Sky 2008 reboot of the show saw Kirsty Gallacher and Ian Wright team up.

The BBC have not yet revealed the hosts for the upcoming series.

John Anderson also became a household name as the series referee providing the iconic “Gladiators, ready? Contender’s, ready?” catchphrase.

He returned for the Sky 2008 series, however, now in his 90s, it has yet to be confirmed if he will return for the 2023 reboot.

When will the Gladiators reboot be on television?

The new series is set to be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer when released.

There is no confirmed premiere date as of yet, although with filming taking place next year, we can predict that it will likely hit screens in mid to late 2023.

The show will be produced by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK.

Scot Cru, executive vice president of global formats and Unscripted Content for MGM Television, said: “Gladiators is a format that resonates with viewers worldwide.

“We are thrilled to bring this revered series to the BBC and can’t wait to introduce our UK Gladiators.”

Dan Baldwin, managing director of Hungry Bear, added: “It’s the perfect time for Gladiators to return.