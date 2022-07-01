Loading...

Scott Mills: DJ to leave Radio 1 to replace Steve Wright on Radio 2 weekdays show

By Karen Roberts
Friday, 1st July 2022, 5:42 pm
<p>BBC DJ Scott Mills will leave Radion 1 this summer </p>

Scott Mills is to leave BBC Radio 1 this summer, the radio station has announced.

The long-serving DJ who hosts The Offical Chart show and an afternoon slot on Radio 1 will be joining Radio 2 to present a new show on weekdays from 2-4pm.

This comes as Steve Wright announced he was leaving his afternoon show on Radio 2 after 23 years.

Wright is not leaving completely as he will continue to host his Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2.

He told listeners: “Now, I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain? The support and creative freedom that I’m given is fantastic at Radio 2 and really I can’t hog the slot forever, so let’s give somebody else a go.”

Chris Stark, who has co-hosted with Mills, will also leave Radio 1 at the same time.

