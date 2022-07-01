Long-serving Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills will join Radio 2 to present a new weekdays show

BBC DJ Scott Mills will leave Radion 1 this summer

Scott Mills is to leave BBC Radio 1 this summer, the radio station has announced.

The long-serving DJ who hosts The Offical Chart show and an afternoon slot on Radio 1 will be joining Radio 2 to present a new show on weekdays from 2-4pm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as Steve Wright announced he was leaving his afternoon show on Radio 2 after 23 years.

Wright is not leaving completely as he will continue to host his Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2.

He told listeners: “Now, I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain? The support and creative freedom that I’m given is fantastic at Radio 2 and really I can’t hog the slot forever, so let’s give somebody else a go.”

Chris Stark, who has co-hosted with Mills, will also leave Radio 1 at the same time.