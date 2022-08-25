Chris Stark will host his final show with Scott Mills in August 2022

Popular radio host Chris Stark will be leaving BBC Radio 1 after spending a decade with the station.

Stark will host his final show on Thursday 25 August 2022. Before the show, Stark posted on Twitter: “Last show on Radio 1. Feels mad writing this. However, let’s make it count.”

The DJ announced his departure alongside his radio partner Scott Mills, but why is Chris Stark leaving Radio 1 - and where will he be going next?

Chris Stark has left Radio 1 after a decade on the station. (Getty Images)

Who is Chris Stark?

Stark is a British radio personality who is best known for his work as the co-host on popular radio shows such as the Scott Mills radio show and That Peter Crouch Podcast.

Stark, 35, joined BBC Radio 1 in 2012 as a presenter of the 1-4pm slot and was best known for featuring in popular segments of the Scott Mills show such as Innuendo Bingo and The Official Charts Show.

However, after 24 years at the helm Scott Mills has made the decision to replace Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2. He will take over the 2-4pm slot which has been held by Wright since 1999.

As a result Stark will also be moving on to pastures new.

Where is Chris Stark going next?

Following his departure from Radio 1, Stark will embark on a new challenge at Global Capital Radio where he will join the likes of Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay.

In the new role Stark will host the show on Global, and will also take on the responsibility of being a creative director.

Stark will also take up a new role in Global’s podcast division, where he will be responsible for Global Player which is Global’s digital radio and podcast listening service.

Roman Kemp, who joined Capital in 2017, has said that he and his team are super excited to have Stark on board and that he will be a “huge hit” with the listeners of the show.

Who will replace Chris Stark and Scott Mills on Radio 1?

Stark and Mills announced on air in July 2022 that they would be replaced by Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth.

McCullough is a Northern Irish radio DJ and TV presenter and he is best known for hosting the weekend show on BBC Radio 1.

He said: “Being given the opportunity to launch a brand new daytime show on Radio 1 with the most talented production team and co-host is a full on dream come true.”

Both Dean and Vicky have had experience hosting the station in 2020, as part of Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover.