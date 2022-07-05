Scott Mills’ co-host Chris Stark is also leaving the show

DJ Scott Mills has spoken out about leaving BBC Radio 1 and moving to BBC Radio 2 for the first time, as his replacement has been announced.

On Friday 1 July, it was announced that the presenter would be moving to Radio 2 to replace Steve Wright as the host of their early afternoon show after over two decades hosting on Radio 1.

So, what exactly did Scott Mills say, why is he quitting BBC Radio 1 , when will be move to BBC Radio and who is replacing him on Radio 1?

What did Scott Mills say about his move from Radio 1 to Radio 2?

Mills told listeners on Monday 4 July that some people thought he and co-host Chris Stark had been sacked from their current Radio 1 show when the news broke.

Discussing how the news was revealed on social media in a tongue-in-cheek video by singer Lewis Capaldi alongside the BBC’s official announcement , Scott also said some fans simply didn’t believe the news.

“Some people think this is a prank because this show is known for being stupid, and pranking a lot.

“But it isn’t. And also, I’d like to say that we haven’t been fired, which a lot of people are thinking.”

Mills also said he was “a little bit in denial” about leaving the station, which he joined in 1998.

Speaking to Stark, who is also leaving Radio 1 to focus on making podcasts, he told his co-host he was proud of him.

“I am so proud of you, and I’m so proud of what we have done together.

“Let’s not get emotional now, that’s for another time. But I’m feeling weird.

“I’m also feeling a little bit in denial that this is actually happening, but apparently it is.”

When is Scott Mills moving to Radio 2?

Mills and Stark will present their last Radio 1 show - which airs every Monday to Thursday from 1pm to 3.30 pm - on Thursday 25 August, it has been confirmed.

Scott’s new Radio 2 show will begin in the autumn, and will air weekdays from 2pm to 4pm.

No official date for Mills’ first day at Radio 2 has been announced.

Who will replace Scott Mills on Radio 1?

Radio 1 announced who would be replacing Scott Mills on Radio 1 on Tuesday 5 July.

Fellow Radio 1 DJs Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth will be taking over the Monday to Thursday, 1pm to 3:30pm slot on Radio 1, and will be broadcasting live from Salford.

Is Steve Wright leaving Radio 2?

Steve Wright is leaving his afternoon slot on Radio 2 after 23 years, but he’s not leaving the station altogether.

He will continue to host Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 from 9am to 11am, as well as a new Serious Jockin’ show and other Radio 2 specials.

He seemed to suggest that it was not his decision to step down from the afternoon show, however, in a statement released on Friday 1 July.

He said: “Radio 2 told me several months back that they wanted to do something different in the afternoons, and I thought – fair enough. Let’s give somebody else a go.

“Scott is a brilliant and versatile broadcaster, he is the man for the job.”

Who is Scott Mills?

Scott Robert Mills, aged 49, is a radio DJ, television presenter and occasional actor, and is currently best known for presenting his show on BBC Radio 1.

He was born in Hampshire, and began his career at the age of 16 as a DJ on his local Hampshire commercial radio station, Power FM.

He went on to be a host on various radio stations, including Heart London, before moving to Radio 1 in 1998.

During his time with Radio 1, Mills has hosted a variety of shows across the network, including his current roles as host of the 1pm to 3.30pm Monday to Thursday slot and fronting The Official Chart Show.