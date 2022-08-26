The legendary 90s challenge game show is making a comeback - but where are the original cast now?

Gladiators will soon be back on our screen after the BBC announced a reboot of the iconic Saturday night show.

The 11-episode remake is set to be released in 2023, although no official date has been confirmed yet.

The series, which ran from 1992 to 2000 - and was revived by Sky in 2008 and 2009 - featured a cast of “superhumans” including Wolf, Jet and Lightning, who went head to head in a series of gruelling physical challenges.

While the new show will welcome a brand new generation of Gladiators, fans of the ‘90s version will be wondering where the original cast is now - 30 years since Gladiators first hit our screens.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Gladiators was a hit show in the 1990s (Image: ITV)

Jet

Jet was one of the most famous contenders to come out of the show in the 90s, and was the crush of schoolboys everywhere when she appeared on screens.

Diane Youdale featured as Jet between series one and four of the show’s original 90s run.

Before joining the show, Diane had trained as a gymnast and cheorographer.

She left in series four after suffering an accident during a live show at Wembley Arena, and went on to present TV and radio shows for the BBC, ITV and Sky.

Diane also feature on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side as a regular guest.

The former Gladiator made the move into pyschotherapy following her injury in the show.

Viewers may recognise her from Steph’s Packed Lunch, where she provides commentary as the resident psychotherapist.

Amazon

Sharron Davies appeared in series four of Gladiators. (Credit: Getty Images)

Amazon is no doubt one of the most recognisable faces from the UK franchise, with Olympic medal-winning swimmer Sharron Davies taking up the role.

The althete has continued with various media appearances since her stint in the fourth series of Gladiators.

Sharron became an integral part of the group campaign to bring the Olympics to London in 2012.

She has also provided commentary and analyisis for various swimming events for the BBC, for example in the Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

Wolf

Michael Van Wijk was one of the longest-serving contenders on the original run of Gladiators.

He featured in the show from the first series up until series eight as fan-favourite Wolf.

The name for his character came after he unsuccessfully auditioned for a role in a stage production of Dances With Wolves, shortly before joining the show.

Upon leaving, Michael moved to New Zealand and opened a chain of gyms.

He has definitely kept up his fitness, competing for Kiwi cage fighting and Brazilian jujitsu title against some men half his age.

He most recently appeared on television in the Gladiators spin-off series Gladiators Legends Special, where hefought once again alongside Ace, Hunter and Trojan.

Lightning

Lightning was the longest-serving female cast member of the original run of Gladiators, with Kim Betts appearing from series one until series eight.

She was known as the Queen of Hang Tough on the show, often prevailing in the gruelling strength round.

Since leaving the show, Kim has made a name for herself as an entreprenuer.

She currently lives a farm life with her husband and their children, although Kim definitely doesn’t shy away from her bodybuilding days, regularly updating her followers on Instagram with impressive gym pictures.

Hunter

Hunter may be one of the most recognisable faces from the series, with James Crossely recently making an appearance on the Channel 4 reality show The Circle.

James starred as a contestant in the hidden identity game show in 2021, however gained some criticism after posing as an NHS nurse called Gemma and telling other contestants that he would be donating half of the show’s winnings to the NHS.

Aside from his stint on the reality show, James has ted the boards and performed on stage as part of the Hull Truck Company.

Away from the cameras, the former Gladiator is a strength and conditioning coach, as well as teaching yoga and leading gong bath meditations.

When will the new series of Gladiators be out?

The BBC have remained fairly tight-lipped on their plans to reboot the popular show.