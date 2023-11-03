After quitting This Morning after presenting the show for over 14 years is Holly Willoughby planning on moving to the BBC?

Holly Willoughby is the new favourite to co-host BBC Gladiators reboot with Bradley Walsh (Getty)

Holly Willoughby is said to be the new favourite to join a BBC reboot of the popular 90s show Gladiators alongside The Chase host Bradley Walsh. The TV presenter, 42, recently quit ITV This Morning show after hosting the show for over 14 years following an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the host.

Father and son duo Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh are set to host the first series that will air in January 2024 and Holly Willoughby could join them for the second series which will be filmed in the summer. Speaking to The Sun a TV insider said: The BBC love Brad and Barney, but it’s also been proved Brad and Holly have an amazing dynamic as they featured together on the Beeb show Take Off. Since Holly’s departure from This Morning, lots of channels and broadcasters have been thinking about what she could bring to their shows.”

Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh previously worked together on the game show Take Off in 2000. According to reports it’s believed the BBC are giving the TV presenter some breathing space following a very difficult year. Holly Willoughby is currently taking time out from presenting following an alleged murder plot. She also faced the scandal surrounding former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield’s exit from the show, after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague. There was also the drama over 'queue-gate' and according to the official account documents her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon isn't doing very well.