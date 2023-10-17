Holly Willoughby won't be moving to BBC after quitting ITV’s This Morning following 14 years presenting the daytime show

Holly Willoughby is reportedly no longer in talks to move to the BBC after leaving This Morning for the sake of her family after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her was uncovered. The TV presenter, 42, has had a difficult week after leaving the ITV daytime Her BBC deal appears to be off the table and now her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon is reportedly in the red.

According to The Sun BBC executives have been trying to get Holly Willoughby to make the move over to the rival channel for the past year, but the discussions are now on hold following the events over the past few months. A source told the news site: “Holly isn’t going to be signed up on an exclusive deal for the BBC or to be the face of any of their new shows — at this moment in time,” they added “but after seeing everything that has unfolded over the past five months, the BBC want to give her some breathing space before making any offers.”

In the past year Holly Willoughby has been faced a backlash over ‘queue-gate’ (This Morning presenters were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state). Former co-host Phillip Schofiled quit the show after admitting to having an affair with a younger male colleague and the alleged plot to kidnap her which led to her own departure from the programme.

On top of all that, Holly Willoughby’s lifestyle brand Wylde Moon official accounts have shown that the company only has £149 in assets. The micro accounts on Companies House (filed October 13) show the company has over £283,000 in assets but creditors are owed £310,000.

It also shows that Holly Baldwin (which is her married name) had taken £46,000 from the company. This leaves the total Net Assets, Capital and Reserves at a total of just £149. This equates to around three of the Wylde Moon Eau de parfum, £42 each.