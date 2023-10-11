Holly Willoughby may have quit ITV’s This Morning, but she has built up a sizeable fortune after working in television for many years

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Holly Willoughby in discussion with Christine Lampard as she attends An Evening With Holly Willoughby for her book 'Reflections' at Barbican Theatre on November 02, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

After deciding to quit ITV’s This Morning after 14 years, Holly Willoughby will rightly be spending time concentrating on herself and her family after a man has been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the television presenter. She will have the support of her husband Dan Baldwin,

Only a week ago, Holly Willoughby shared a sweet birthday tribute to husband Dan Baldwin, the couple have been married since 2007. She shared a photograph of them embracing on her Instagram on 3 October 2023 with the caption “Happy birthday to my Love,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Holly Willoughby’s sister, Kelly Willoughby and Managing Director of Holly’s Wylde Moon company replied to her birthday tribute with “Ahhhhh happy birthday to my favourite ever brother-in-law,” also followed by a heart emoji.

In an interview with Red magazine in 2020, Holly Willoughby said that her husband Dan is “very solid ground, he is where I fail. And he knows when something is wrong-it makes me feel emotional even thinking about it. But of course, he has weaknesses, we both do. The key is holding up each other’s strengths and not poking at each other’s weaknesses.”

Holly Willoughby’s husband Dan Baldwin is a TV producer who reportedly started his career as a researcher on BBC’s Live & Kicking. According to The Sun, “The couple met while working together on the kids show Ministry of Mayhem. Dan was a producer on the series, while Holly presented the show with Stephen Mulhern.”

What is Holly Willoughby’s net worth?

According to Heart Radio, Holly has a net worth of £10 million mark. The article reported that before quitting the ITV morning show, “she reportedly earns £400,000 a year for This Morning before taking into consideration what she gets paid for Celebrity Juice and Dancing On Ice.”

Where and when did Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin get married?

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin married on 4 August 1997 at St Michael’s Church and held their wedding reception at Amberley Castle in West Sussex. The bridal outfit Holly’s mother Linda wore was the inspiration when it came to her wedding dress. “A friend of mine introduced me to this incredible lady, who was a pattern cutter for Alexander McQueen,” Holly has previously said. “I sat down with her and we sketched my dress.”

How many children do Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin have?

The couple have three children together, Harry, Belle and Chester.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s sister?

Kelly Willoughby is the managing director of Holly’s wellness brand Wylde Moon. The sisters are very close and wrote ‘School for Stars’ together, a children’s book series. Kelly’s husband is David Foster and the couple have a daughter together.

Who are Holly Willoughby’s parents?

Holly’s parents are Linda and Brian, who celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary in May of this year. Fans of Holly Willoughby often remark on the likeness between mother and daughter and they were shocked to find out that she is in her mid-seventies.

In June this year, Holly was photographed with her parents Linda and Brian and sister Kelly whilst on holiday in Portugal after the Phillip Schofield scandal.

Who are Holly Willoughby’s celebrity friends?